    "It Just Shouts 'F*ck You' To Physics" — 12 Sci-Fi Movies Where The Science Was Most Definitely Fiction

    "Ant-Man rides an ant like a horse. But he can punch you with the force of a regular human when it suits him."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In a Reddit post shared to r/Movies, site user u/BardInChains asked, "What is the stupidest movie from a science standpoint that tries to be science-smart?".

    Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in eccentric scientist attire, holding two jumper cables with a focused expression, from the movie &quot;Back to the Future.&quot;
    Universal Pictures

    "Disaster movies are the classic paradigm of this," the poster continued. "They know their audience doesn't actually know a damn thing about plate tectonics or solar flares or whatever, and so they are free to completely ignore physical laws to create whatever disaster they want while making it seem like real science.'" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    Psst — whether or not a movie's science is exactly accurate doesn't define how good of a watch it is. We understand films can't always have true-to-life science, and skipping over the details often makes a movie better. Films can also be self-aware of how dodgy their science is too, but TBH, it's just kind of fun to nitpick sometimes.

    1. Volcano (1997)

    A man is carrying a child away from a burning building marked 820, both appearing tense and determined
    20th Century Studios

    "Tommy Lee Jones works for emergency management and literally says 'magma? What’s magma?' And just generally all of the movie."

    u/hiccupsarehell

    "Drew Carey's older brother walks through lava and throws a guy clear of it, while he himself melted from the bottom up.

    That movie is fantastic." 

    u/minimalfighting

    2. The Sum of All Fears (2002)

    Ben Affleck, restrained by two uniformed men, looks emotional in a tense indoor setting. A man in the background observes
    Paramount Pictures

    "The movie was based on one of the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan novels. If you don't know, Tom Clancy really tries to make his novels fairly accurate from a military technology perspective. The movie barely tried.

    For whatever reason when the movie was released on DVD they invited Clancy to make a DVD track with the director, either not realizing or not caring that he hated the movie and did not respect the director of it at all. Bafflingly he accepted and this led to maybe the most entertainingly disastrous commentary track of all time, where Clancy constantly points out all the parts of the movie he thinks are 'bullshit' and the director tries in vain to defend the parts the movie changed." 

    u/Whitewind617

    Shout out to Redditor u/yeeiser for sharing this thread:

    Twitter: @maxfolkmax / Paramount Pictures

    3. Black Hole (2006)

    A glowing, electric humanoid robot with its arms raised, emitting bright sparks, appears in a futuristic lab
    Art Port

    "A black hole began forming in a hallway under a university. The military decides they should nuke the black hole and a scientist stands up and says 'You can't use a nuke, you could displace the black hole and knock it into a densely populated area'. I have watched and even enjoyed bad movies before, but I just couldn't after that and had to turn it off." 

    u/Alwayschill42069

    "Plot summary from Wikipedia:

    Something goes awry at a particle accelerator facility in St. Louis and a black hole begins to form. A creature exits the hole and seeks out energy. As the creature absorbs energy, the black hole grows in size and destroys a large part of St. Louis. Before the creature can be hit with a nuclear bomb, it is lured back to the black hole and the black hole collapses on itself." 

    u/f36263

    4. Lucy (2014)

    Scarlett Johansson with short wavy hair, intense expression, and wearing a sleeveless top
    Universal Pictures / EuropaCorp

    "Everyone knows the 10% of brain 'fact' is completely bogus, but they built an entire movie around it anyway." 

    u/lostonpolk

    "Morgan Freeman's dulcet tones tell you that dolphins use 20% of their brains and have sonar superior to whatever humans can create.

    And that if a human could use 40% of their brain, they could change anything about themselves. At 60%, they could change their environment. At 100%, with the help of a hell of a lot of drugs, you become one with the internet.

    Spoken to a lecture hall of nodding heads as if it were some profound science when it is so obviously bullshit was just fantastic." 

    u/trollburgers

    5. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

    A man, wearing a brown jacket and looking distressed, wades through floodwaters between cars in a city scene during heavy rainfall
    20th Century Studios

    u/vandrossboxset  

    "My God, the scene where they were running through the library from the cold that would instantly kill them and finally slammed a door stopping it was so gloriously bad..." 

    u/_Diggus_Bickus_

    "Roland Emmerich just shouts 'f*ck you' to physics and makes the most insanely bonkers, guilty-pleasure disaster films. Bless him."

    u/troublrTRC

    6. 2012 (2009)

    John Cusack carries a young girl on his back as they flee an explosion amidst snowy terrain in a dramatic scene
    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Its 'mutating' neutrinos..."

    u/Fuyoc

    Here's Irish comedian (and holder of a degree in mathematical physics) Dara Ó Briain on the topic, via u/Fromctoc:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. The Core (2003)

    Broken window on left, man looking at fire on right
    Netflix / Paramount Pictures / 01 Distribution

    "The Core, without a doubt. I love that dumb, scene-eating, dumb movie." 

    u/christlikehumility

    I love the 'English please' explanation in this movie. The dude grabs an orange and says 'This is the earth.' He grabs a lighter and an aerosol and proceeds to torch the orange with the aerosol. Everyone gasps." 

    u/pipian

    "I would argue The Core knows exactly what it is and is not trying to be smart." 

    u/IgloosRuleOK

    8. Outbreak (1995)

    Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo are in a hospital room, dressed in full-body hazmat suits, examining a patient lying on a bed
    Warner Bros.

    "Lord, me and my fellow grad students in microbiology and immunology when Outbreak was released… Let’s just say it is less than scientifically accurate."

    u/FirstChurchOfBrutus

    "This should be higher. They take the science so seriously, and yet it’s so bad. A suit tear in a BSL-4 does not equal insta-death. You cannot do timelapse electron microscopy. Etc etc.

    For anyone wanting a solid scientific version of a viral outbreak, watch Contagion. Soderbergh had scientific consultants on the set." 

    u/chernoboggy

    9. Independence Day

    Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum stand back to back in a futuristic setting, each holding a cigar and wearing military-style jackets
    20th Century Fox

    "Independence Day is the best and worst example of this.

    They create a computer virus that can disable the mothership. On an Apple Mac. It's just stupid.

    But there's like a 20-second deleted scene where they explain that all of Earth's computing is actually copied/evolved from the alien ship that crashed at Roswell. So we're using the same technology as the aliens and that's why it's compatible and they can write the virus.

    But they deleted that scene. The one scene that expands a massive plot hole."

    u/Captain_Sterling

    10. Ant-Man (2015)

    Ant-Man, dressed in his superhero suit, stands confidently in a bathroom with a white shower curtain behind him
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "Hank Pym describes how Pym-particles work by saying they 'shrink you down by shrinking the distance between the atom core and the electron' or something like that. So an object would keep its mass but become really small.

    And then the rest of the film completely ignores that.  Ant-Man runs up another guy's arm without him noticing a full-grown man suddenly weighing on his arm, Pym carries around an actual tank, but it's small, and drags a shrunken apartment complex after him like a suitcase. Ant-Man rides an ant like a horse. But he can punch you with the force of a regular human when it suits him?

    At the end of the movie, he's also at the risk of shrinking down so much he becomes smaller than an atom and is at the risk of getting lost in the... Tinyverse? Or something. But if only the distance between the atom core and the electron decreases, how can it become smaller than an atom?

    I know it's a superhero movie, and nothing makes sense anyway, but when they actually explain the science and then promptly forget all about it about five minutes later, they would've been a lot better off just saying 'you wouldn't understand how it works if I told you' or just said 'fuck it' and explained it with magic."

    u/the51m3n

    11. Armageddon (1998)

    Bruce Willis gazes forward with a thoughtful expression, wearing a collared jacket. His face is partially shadowed. Someone&#x27;s profile is seen near him
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Touchstone

    "From IMDb: 'NASA shows this film during their management training program. New managers are given the task of trying to spot as many errors as possible. At least 168 have been found.'" 

    u/lennybriscoe8220

    12. Moonfall (2022)

    Astronaut floating in space with the Earth in the background, illuminated by lights on helmet. Large debris is seen surrounding the astronaut
    Lionsgate Films / Entertainment Film Distributors / China Film Group Corporation

    "According to its Wikipedia page: 'While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 2nd, 2023, Neil deGrasse Tyson conveyed to Stephen Colbert that by far Moonfall was a movie which violated more laws of physics per minute than any other science fiction movie he had ever seen, surpassing what he regarded as the previous record, the 1998 movie Armageddon.'" 

    u/riegels

    Shout-out to r/Movies and u/BardInChains for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.  

    Do you have any others to add? Let us know in the comments below!