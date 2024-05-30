"It Just Shouts 'F*ck You' To Physics" — 12 Sci-Fi Movies Where The Science Was Most Definitely Fiction

"Disaster movies are the classic paradigm of this," the poster continued. "They know their audience doesn't actually know a damn thing about plate tectonics or solar flares or whatever, and so they are free to completely ignore physical laws to create whatever disaster they want while making it seem like real science.'" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

Psst — whether or not a movie's science is exactly accurate doesn't define how good of a watch it is. We understand films can't always have true-to-life science, and skipping over the details often makes a movie better. Films can also be self-aware of how dodgy their science is too, but TBH, it's just kind of fun to nitpick sometimes.

