"If My Sister Hadn't Seen Me I’m Positive I Would Have Never Been Seen Again" — People Who've Encountered Serial Killers In Real Life Are Sharing What Happened, And I Literally Shuddered Reading These

In a Reddit post shared to r/AskReddit, site user u/fossacecak asked, "People who are pretty sure they’ve encountered a serial killer, what happened?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
Psst — BuzzFeed did not verify these stories. They're all alleged.
Also, a huge content note — the following post contains descriptions of murder, kidnapping, attacks, and violence. Read at your discretion.
1. "Robert Lee Yates was an army pilot flying OH-58s while I was flying UH-1s (same battalion but different company) at Fort Drum, NY. They would send us down to fly helicopter simulators once a year in Pennsylvania to maintain our instrument ratings. We would carpool in one vehicle."
2. "I had an employee that worked for me doing minor maintenance repairs on construction equipment. One day it just took him way too long on a job and I was pissed. I pulled the GPS info and he was nowhere near where he was supposed to be. My admin and I both called him repeatedly with no response. Now I'm even more pissed because this wasn't the first time he took too long/didn't answer his company-provided radio. We start digging. Find out it has happened repeatedly."
3. "My grandmother swears she met David Parker Ray, AKA the Toybox killer. My grandfather was stationed in Fort Bliss so she took her three daughters camping in Elephant Butte State Park, the same place where he was a ranger. She said a ranger kept trying to get them to stay in his trailer instead of camping by the lake. Obviously, they refused and went on a hike but when they came back their campsite was trashed so she packed them all up and drove home in the dark."
4. "My parents told me about the time my father met Ted Bundy. He was walking into my mom's workplace as Bundy was walking out. They exchanged pleasantries and Bundy shook my father's hand. Bundy said he was working for a farmer in a town about 20 miles away. It struck my father odd because Bundy was wearing a long wool coat and his hands were baby-soft smooth... not the hands or attire of a farm hand. There were announcements in the '70s warning residents that he may be in the area (we lived very close to Colorado). It was an interesting story."
5. "We were having a family barbecue at my cousin's farm in the late '70s/early '80s when my 12-year-old cousin decided to ride his bike to the store. Just after leaving, a van pulled over to him and the driver tried talking him into the vehicle. When that didn't work, the man got out and tried to force him into the van. My cousin kicked and screamed and refused in every way possible to get away. A passing car saw what was happening and stopped, which probably spooked the van driver. The guy got back into his van and drove away immediately. My uncle, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, had heard the commotion and jumped into his car and drove to see what was going on. He managed to catch up to the van and arrested the guy for attempted kidnapping."
6. "I grew up in a small town in North Wales (UK). The local cinema had been closed for 15 years, but a guy from out of town had reopened it. As kids, this blew our minds, as it was a rural area, with very little to offer in terms of entertainment so it seemed unbelievable to us that we would actually have a cinema in town."
7. "Not me, but my uncle. His manager at the fast food place where he worked in high school invited him and another kid over to his place after work. My uncle and his friend declined and were very glad they did years later when it became public what exactly his former manager, John Wayne Gacy, was doing to and with those he invited over. "
8. "A friend of mine mentioned one of his aunts still has love letters from school that Richard 'The Nightstalker' Ramirez sent to her."
9. "Whilst I was at university, I worked at a cafe in a local shopping centre. One of our regular customers was a mum and son who would come have breakfast most mornings. The mum was delightful, however, the son always seemed a bit off. Nothing major, just you’d say 'have a great day' and he’d reply with 'yes.'"
10. "My mum once told us about a suspected run-in she had with Clifford Olson. She was around 13 years old walking home from swim club and a man matching his description pulled up alongside her and tried to strike up a conversation. He asked her where the post office was located and said he needed some help mailing a present."
11. "I worked a retail job that sold phones at a high-end mall. A guy came in carrying an expensive bag and wearing designer clothes and asked to buy a phone. While I waited for our back-of-house team to bring the phone, I made casual conversation with him. I asked what he did for work, and he said he was an actor. I asked if he had been in anything I might have seen, and he said The Hunger Games. I said, 'Cool, who did you play?' He mumbled something about being one of the tributes."
12. "My stepdad was a truck driver so we would often visit him at a local truck stop when he was near to grab breakfast etc. My mother is… not great. During one of these adventures, my mum decided she wanted us to stay with stepdad in the truck. My sister was 11, I was nine."
13. "While travelling out of state for a vacation with my kids, a man at a gas station started trying to talk to my young daughter. I immediately got between them, but not before my daughter blurted out exactly where we were going and how long we would be there. I suddenly felt sick. Something about the guy scared me. I just knew there was going to be a problem. I hustled the kids back to the car and waited to drive away out of fear he might follow us. I didn't see him come out, so eventually, I drove off, but I was paranoid about it afterwards."
14. "Not a serial killer, but he killed more than half of an entire family. I paid him to remove a problematic tree that I wasn't confident about cutting down without dropping it at my home. He convinced me to save the tree and just remove a few dangerous limbs. He just seemed like a regular bloke."
15. "A few years ago my mother took my son who was about six at the time to get Santa photos done. A few months later Toronto police arrested the Santa. He had murdered several men. He ran a landscaping company and was hiding the bodies in the ground and planting potters for jobs he was doing. And also working as a mall Santa."
16. "I was at a shopping mall in Los Angeles when a man approached me saying he was a casting agent/photographer. Immediately I knew something was off with the guy because that’s the number one scam in the book, but he just gave off such vibes that I instinctively knew he was very dangerous. I politely took his card and made a mad dash to a nearby shop and hid in the dressing stalls. I alerted a staff member and they had security walk me to the car. The gift of fear is real and trust it!"
17. "I coached his kid's soccer team for a few years. His kids were fun-loving goofballs that had two left feet. He worried that people would pick on them. Once he stuck around to offer support when we had a parent acting up cause the dude was huge."
Shout out to r/AskReddit and u/fossacecak for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.