"If My Sister Hadn't Seen Me I’m Positive I Would Have Never Been Seen Again" — People Who've Encountered Serial Killers In Real Life Are Sharing What Happened, And I Literally Shuddered Reading These

5.

"We were having a family barbecue at my cousin's farm in the late '70s/early '80s when my 12-year-old cousin decided to ride his bike to the store. Just after leaving, a van pulled over to him and the driver tried talking him into the vehicle. When that didn't work, the man got out and tried to force him into the van. My cousin kicked and screamed and refused in every way possible to get away. A passing car saw what was happening and stopped, which probably spooked the van driver. The guy got back into his van and drove away immediately. My uncle, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, had heard the commotion and jumped into his car and drove to see what was going on. He managed to catch up to the van and arrested the guy for attempted kidnapping."