"If My Sister Hadn't Seen Me I’m Positive I Would Have Never Been Seen Again" — People Who've Encountered Serial Killers In Real Life Are Sharing What Happened, And I Literally Shuddered Reading These

In a Reddit post shared to r/AskReddit, site user u/fossacecak asked, "People who are pretty sure they’ve encountered a serial killer, what happened?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

Psst  BuzzFeed did not verify these stories. They're all alleged.

Also, a huge content note  the following post contains descriptions of murder, kidnapping, attacks, and violence. Read at your discretion.

1. "Robert Lee Yates was an army pilot flying OH-58s while I was flying UH-1s (same battalion but different company) at Fort Drum, NY. They would send us down to fly helicopter simulators once a year in Pennsylvania to maintain our instrument ratings. We would carpool in one vehicle."

The photo shows the shadow of a truck cast on a dirt and rock terrain during daytime, with no visible persons
Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

"Bob had a van with shag carpet in the back so he would drive about five of us during those trips. It was about a four-hour drive so we'd joke and tell stories to pass the time.

I was a fairly new pilot who enjoyed hearing the veteran pilots tell war stories. Bob was a CW3 at that time and was a bit odd but nothing alarming.

18 years later we see him on TV being charged with multiple killings across several states. He had used a van for the killings.

Yes, that same van." 

u/monroerl

2. "I had an employee that worked for me doing minor maintenance repairs on construction equipment. One day it just took him way too long on a job and I was pissed. I pulled the GPS info and he was nowhere near where he was supposed to be. My admin and I both called him repeatedly with no response. Now I'm even more pissed because this wasn't the first time he took too long/didn't answer his company-provided radio. We start digging. Find out it has happened repeatedly."

A crime scene with a gun marked by an evidence marker and covered body in the background
South_agency / Getty Images

"He gets back late and I waited for him, alone, in my office. I terminated him and he took it surprisingly well. Surprised me because I dealt with a ton of BS as a woman working in a male-dominated field and company.

A few years later, I'm working in a different location for the same company and some cops show up and want to know what I remember about him. I tell them I fired him, etc. They subpoena the GPS records from the company. Then they started finding the rest of the bodies. He pled down and pled guilty to avoid the death penalty. He was picking up sex workers in the company work truck, killing them and dumping bodies in a rural part of the neighbouring county." 

u/Shot_Construction455

3. "My grandmother swears she met David Parker Ray, AKA the Toybox killer. My grandfather was stationed in Fort Bliss so she took her three daughters camping in Elephant Butte State Park, the same place where he was a ranger. She said a ranger kept trying to get them to stay in his trailer instead of camping by the lake. Obviously, they refused and went on a hike but when they came back their campsite was trashed so she packed them all up and drove home in the dark."

A shadowy figure with outstretched hands is visible on the illuminated wall of an outdoor tent at night
Chrispecoraro / Getty Images

"When I got into true crime and was telling her how close he was to us she relayed the story, and when I showed her a photo she said that it was definitely him — just aged a bit. Not his usual MO but this would have been in the mid-'70s and no one's exactly sure how long he killed for." 

u/BalanceAcrobatic577

4. "My parents told me about the time my father met Ted Bundy. He was walking into my mom's workplace as Bundy was walking out. They exchanged pleasantries and Bundy shook my father's hand. Bundy said he was working for a farmer in a town about 20 miles away. It struck my father odd because Bundy was wearing a long wool coat and his hands were baby-soft smooth... not the hands or attire of a farm hand. There were announcements in the '70s warning residents that he may be in the area (we lived very close to Colorado). It was an interesting story."

Ted Bundy is escorted by police officers while wearing a prison uniform in a black and white photograph
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"When I was nearly 40, I was at a birthday party for a friend and afterwards went to her house for some homemade food. She told me when she was a criminal justice student in college, she wrote her thesis on Ted Bundy. She said some of her material came from the police reports from when Bundy attacked my mom, which took me by surprise. I decided to talk to my parents about it.

My mom worked at a Montgomery Wards in those days and was working there alone that day. Bundy came in and pulled her to a back room and dragged her to the ground. She said she started kicking and hitting him as hard as she could, fighting for her life. After a while, he got up, pointed at her, and said he was going to go get lunch and then come back for her and then left. It was around this time that he passed my dad coming in as Bundy was leaving. (My mom looked like she could have been a sister to many of his victims.) My father drove around with the local sheriff looking for him at several restaurants to no avail.

Today my father can't stand watching documentaries of Bundy as he is often shown in that same wool coat and same smug smile. My parents protected us kids from feeling like evil could be that close." 

u/DBLiteSide

5. "We were having a family barbecue at my cousin's farm in the late '70s/early '80s when my 12-year-old cousin decided to ride his bike to the store. Just after leaving, a van pulled over to him and the driver tried talking him into the vehicle. When that didn't work, the man got out and tried to force him into the van. My cousin kicked and screamed and refused in every way possible to get away. A passing car saw what was happening and stopped, which probably spooked the van driver. The guy got back into his van and drove away immediately. My uncle, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, had heard the commotion and jumped into his car and drove to see what was going on. He managed to catch up to the van and arrested the guy for attempted kidnapping."

Silhouette of a child&#x27;s shadow on a paved surface, holding hands with an unidentifiable person
Mrs / Getty Images

"Unfortunately, the charge didn't stick and the guy was eventually let go. The man's name was Clifford Robert Olsen. We're pretty sure that my cousin might have been one of Olsen's first attempts." 

u/Mombak

6. "I grew up in a small town in North Wales (UK). The local cinema had been closed for 15 years, but a guy from out of town had reopened it. As kids, this blew our minds, as it was a rural area, with very little to offer in terms of entertainment so it seemed unbelievable to us that we would actually have a cinema in town."

Ornate, neglected theater with peeling paint and broken seats, found on the Internet
Dedmityay / Getty Images

"On one visit to the cinema, I ended up needing to use the toilet during a film, so I left the theatre, walked through the foyer and into the toilet. There was no toilet paper, so I went back into the foyer and spoke to the cinema owner to ask if he had any toilet paper. I was younger than ten at the time and very nervous about speaking to adults, but the owner was incredibly kind and friendly, gave me the toilet paper and we had a conversation about the film and how happy I was that we now had a cinema in the town.

I used the toilet and then went back into the theatre.

A few weeks later the friendly cinema man was on the front page of every newspaper. He was Peter Moore." 

u/finemechanics

7. "Not me, but my uncle. His manager at the fast food place where he worked in high school invited him and another kid over to his place after work. My uncle and his friend declined and were very glad they did years later when it became public what exactly his former manager, John Wayne Gacy, was doing to and with those he invited over. "

John Wayne Gacy&#x27;s mugshot from Des Plaines Police Department, Illinois, with frontal and profile views taken on December 21, 1978
Chicago Tribune / TNS

u/Kandlish  

"My uncle accepted a ride from Gacy. He wasn't supposed to be hitchhiking but it was the '70s. At some point, he got a bad vibe and jumped out at a red light. When Gacy was arrested he put two and two together." 

u/not_a_muggle

8. "A friend of mine mentioned one of his aunts still has love letters from school that Richard 'The Nightstalker' Ramirez sent to her."

Three men are in a courtroom. One, Richard Ramirez, in a prison jumpsuit, looks toward the camera, while the other two men stand beside and behind him
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

u/gentlespirit23456

9. "Whilst I was at university, I worked at a cafe in a local shopping centre. One of our regular customers was a mum and son who would come have breakfast most mornings. The mum was delightful, however, the son always seemed a bit off. Nothing major, just you’d say 'have a great day' and he’d reply with 'yes.'"

A plate with pancakes, sliced strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, accompanied by a cup of coffee and a glass of water on a table
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

"The son was of adult age and reportedly suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. His mum was his carer. 

Anyway, one day he comes in without his mum and has breakfast. The next day his face is all over the news as he had just been arrested for murdering his mum." 

u/mellowdiasthump

10. "My mum once told us about a suspected run-in she had with Clifford Olson. She was around 13 years old walking home from swim club and a man matching his description pulled up alongside her and tried to strike up a conversation. He asked her where the post office was located and said he needed some help mailing a present."

A pair of hands wearing black leather gloves, as observed from a close-up perspective
Kypros / Getty Images

"My mum was smart enough to realise it was Labour Day and the post office was closed, she saw he had plates on his car from the US and had leather gloves on. When she finally worked up the courage to end the conversation and walk away the man started swearing at her telling her to get in the car and then sped off. The dates and location all add up too, freaky shit." 

u/Happystabber

11. "I worked a retail job that sold phones at a high-end mall. A guy came in carrying an expensive bag and wearing designer clothes and asked to buy a phone. While I waited for our back-of-house team to bring the phone, I made casual conversation with him. I asked what he did for work, and he said he was an actor. I asked if he had been in anything I might have seen, and he said The Hunger Games. I said, 'Cool, who did you play?' He mumbled something about being one of the tributes."

A hand holding a smartphone with a blank screen, suggesting a sense of readiness to capture or display something
D3sign / Getty Images

"The conversation somehow led to him asking if I was single. I told him I was engaged, and he was visibly annoyed. His attitude was very arrogant, and he did a lot of uncomfortable, creepy staring that I noticed after he took off his sunglasses.

I had initially asked him if he was eligible for an upgrade on his phone, and he was confident that he was. After checking his ID (standard protocol) and pulling up the account, I found he was not eligible. However, his brother's phone was eligible. He insisted that he could use his brother's upgrade, but I told him that such actions needed to be approved by the main account holder or authorised users. So, he called his stepmother and asked to use his brother's upgrade.

His stepmother said no, and the guy threw a complete tantrum. He said his brother was too young for that phone anyway, that he was fine using an older model, and that he needed a new phone. His stepmother didn't budge, yet I was stuck there for at least 20 minutes while he yelled at her, trying desperately to get his way. He left in a huff, and I was so relieved to get away from this entitled prick.

The guy was Elliot Rodger." 

u/harleeraen

12. "My stepdad was a truck driver so we would often visit him at a local truck stop when he was near to grab breakfast etc. My mother is… not great. During one of these adventures, my mum decided she wanted us to stay with stepdad in the truck. My sister was 11, I was nine."

A foggy, empty gas station at night with illuminated lights and a lone gas pump
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"During this two-week period, we were at a random truck stop in Georgia. My sister and I went to take a shower there (because we hadn’t for days) and shared a shower to save on money. I was in and out and waited in the hallways for my sister.

A man came up to me and started asking questions. This happened in the early 2000s so I had been taught stranger danger, but also was still being taught always be respectful to adults bullshit. I was giving him basic answers. But then he pushed showing me his truck. My tiny self was terrified, but I kept saying no I can’t. Eventually, he got annoyed and just grabbed my arm and started pulling. At that moment my sister came out and snatched my ass back and we ran. 

If my sister hadn't seen me I’m positive I would have never been seen again."

u/Phil-Collins-Ghost

13. "While travelling out of state for a vacation with my kids, a man at a gas station started trying to talk to my young daughter. I immediately got between them, but not before my daughter blurted out exactly where we were going and how long we would be there. I suddenly felt sick. Something about the guy scared me. I just knew there was going to be a problem. I hustled the kids back to the car and waited to drive away out of fear he might follow us. I didn't see him come out, so eventually, I drove off, but I was paranoid about it afterwards."

A broken wooden fence partially covered by overgrown greenery and vegetation in what appears to be a dense forested area
Chris Mcloughlin / Getty Images

"Two days later, I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of someone banging aggressively on our door. He was screaming that he was with security for the complex and that there was an intruder seen in the area, so I was required by law to open the door. Obviously, I didn't fall for that. 

He started swearing and threatening me. Suddenly, he just stopped. Something spooked him, and he turned and bolted. He had been standing kind of off to the side and reaching over to bang on the door in a way that I couldn't see his face. When he moved, I saw it. It was the guy from the gas station. He had followed us through two states. The actual security for the complex drove around but never found him. There was a broken gate next to the condo that they said he got in through." 

u/extraalligator

14. "Not a serial killer, but he killed more than half of an entire family. I paid him to remove a problematic tree that I wasn't confident about cutting down without dropping it at my home. He convinced me to save the tree and just remove a few dangerous limbs. He just seemed like a regular bloke."

A large house with brightly lit windows is surrounded by leafless trees in a foggy, eerie setting. The scene has a mysterious and haunting atmosphere
Matt Champlin / Getty Images

"A month later, he murdered everyone in a house except a young girl whom he abducted. He stuffed the bodies of the mother, the mother's friend, and the son into the hollow of a tree. When his home was later searched, it was full of piles of leaves and wallpapered to look like trees, and the abducted girl was locked in the basement." 

u/HaskellHystericMonad

15. "A few years ago my mother took my son who was about six at the time to get Santa photos done. A few months later Toronto police arrested the Santa. He had murdered several men. He ran a landscaping company and was hiding the bodies in the ground and planting potters for jobs he was doing. And also working as a mall Santa."

Skull with Santa hat next to a lit candle and a pinecone on a dark surface
Kvkirillov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"The thing that’s messed up to me is, I’m aware of his actions. But. Somewhere, a family has a photo of their child on his lap completely unaware, fully-fledged serial killer on display." 

u/JMDubbz85

16. "I was at a shopping mall in Los Angeles when a man approached me saying he was a casting agent/photographer. Immediately I knew something was off with the guy because that’s the number one scam in the book, but he just gave off such vibes that I instinctively knew he was very dangerous. I politely took his card and made a mad dash to a nearby shop and hid in the dressing stalls. I alerted a staff member and they had security walk me to the car. The gift of fear is real and trust it!"

The image shows the silhouette of a person wearing a hooded jacket, standing in a foggy, dimly-lit street at night
David Wall / Getty Images

"About two months later I had the news on in the background and I saw his face. He had been arrested for abducting and murdering a girl from Michigan. He approached her the same way he did me. It was the scariest thing ever. I believe there’s a new Dateline podcast series out about it. 

I used to work in true crime television and I can’t even listen to the podcast because it freaks me out of how close I was to this guy. As I said above, we have the gift of fear. For a long time, women were taught to be ‘polite’ and ignore this even if uncomfortable. It’s super important to trust your gut, and as MFM says, ‘f*** politeness.’"

u/documentingkate 

17. "I coached his kid's soccer team for a few years. His kids were fun-loving goofballs that had two left feet. He worried that people would pick on them. Once he stuck around to offer support when we had a parent acting up cause the dude was huge."

People playing soccer on a field at night under bright lights, with their silhouettes reflected in puddles on the ground
Cultura Rm Exclusive / Getty Images/Image Source

"My kids were in his wife's class in elementary school. She was a really nice lady. She left town and no one heard anything from her after he was arrested for murder because she was hiding from the press."

u/Bricktop72

