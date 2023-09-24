"Don't Ever Settle" — 21 Things People Now Realise Their Parents Were 100% Right About
"'You'll see when you're older'. Oh boy, am I seeing."
Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @KaraboNtshweng asked fellow app users to share the things they now realise their parents were 100% right about. Here are some of our favorite responses:
What were your parents 100% right about? Didn’t feel like it then, but you see it now.— Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) September 19, 2023
“You’ll see when you’re older”— Harper (@WayneH__) September 19, 2023
it’s very much because of the damn phone— wall art (@ranjisheesahi) September 21, 2023
Stay away from boys. https://t.co/7gdeEw2cVI— SOCIAL CONSTRUCT (@ntandomatini_) September 19, 2023
Everyone not meant to be your friend.— AMY (@urfavorite_xo) September 20, 2023
Noise. Oh my God noise— Tumi (@Tumi213) September 19, 2023
Outside of groove I don’t need anything loud. No loud music in the car, no loud tv, no loud people on a Tuesday.
Controversial but 'dating' whilst still in school lol. You have your whole life ahead of you why do I need to be dealing with stinky boys when I have an essay on Of Mice & Men due in the morning, overrated!!! It doesn't count anyway https://t.co/jEYBhss8fz— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) September 20, 2023
I didn't understand why my mom hated public bathrooms *so* much. Now, I get it.— tiny texan 🐆 (@OnlySams101) September 21, 2023
Nothing good happens outside at night. https://t.co/0iMCfXZX8E— The President (@AshleyMakgatho) September 20, 2023
There’s no shortage of men who will love you, don’t ever settle.— Zinhle (@blythlie) September 19, 2023
Life is a lot more peaceful when your house is clean https://t.co/QEfEIHmr8U— Crenshaw At Midnight (@Xian_Bell) September 20, 2023
That they didn’t have money on pay day . I thought they were lying 🥹— Sine Mathenjwa (@uSinethemba) September 19, 2023
Visiting other people’s houses or home— Nonhlanhla (@Nonhlanhla_12) September 20, 2023
If they talk about others to you they talking about you to others. https://t.co/oWGfDrqlKO— Openly Problematic (@JakeDoesntCare) September 20, 2023
Having all the lights on in the house. https://t.co/Demja5Tw57— Part of the Rice Speaking World (@DMBreaux1017) September 20, 2023
Rushing ain’t goin make it happen faster, you’re just gonna make more mistakes. https://t.co/Syf1MF73GD— Ty | The Marketing Bully (@MarketingBully_) September 20, 2023
save your money. no one ever forgets to invite you somewhere. eat your meals at a proper table. https://t.co/TtXx1DgIzf— Gil Torres (@giltweetsstuff) September 21, 2023
Don’t eat food in the bed. https://t.co/h8eP0kJVeZ— deray (@deray) September 20, 2023
My dad always told me that if they’re inconsistent with you, it’s because they’re consistent with someone else, I have found that to be true in my dating experience and it is what it is. https://t.co/cTwnSnanXW— Genie (@adoseofmars) September 20, 2023
when they were like "if your friends jumped off a cliff, would you jump too?" and i would be SO annoyed 🥺 now i realize it's good to think for myself and how EASY it is to succumb to peer pressure! https://t.co/aNKTlxPuOv pic.twitter.com/gS6QWpdOwS— Kinjo (@captain_kinj) September 20, 2023