Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    21 Signs You Were Primary School Royalty

    Only the MVPs got to carry the register to the office...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. If your skipping rope had a counter, we were in different tot tax brackets.

    Amazon / Via amazon.co.uk

    2. Don't even get me started on these Waxy Batons of Envy. Also, why did these smell so good?

    Via reddit.com

    3. If you got asked to carry one of these, you were definitely a VIP.

    4. Surely Heelys-based wheeling is the more evolved form of walking? If you wore these, you were ahead of your time.

    Via reddit.com

    5. Oh! Sorry! I didn't know we were dealing with a stationery influencer here! (Side note — why did these never erase properly?)

    6. If you weren't in the Guild of Babybel Sculptors, I don't know if we would have hung out.

    7. If your cheese was available in; 1) non-standard form, 2) outside of a sandwich, and 3) in individual packaging, then you were upper CRUST honey.

    Amazon

    8. If you could start one of these by yourself, I hope you're enjoying your STEM career now.

    9. Same goes for these, TBH.

    10. I genuinely think I have unevenly-muscled calves because of this.

    Amazon / Via amazon.co.uk

    11. Only legends had these.

    12. If you had printed labels on your textbooks, or even pencils, your 8-year-old self was way more organised than I'll ever be.

    Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images

    13. The two fundamental currencies of primary school were chewing gum...

    Jeff Greenberg / Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    14. ... and Tipp-Ex. You control the supply, you control the classroom.

    By David Plater Uk / Getty Images

    15. Speaking of, this was THEE It Girl manicure.

    Twitter: @Snuguini

    16. Getting to change the date on the calender was so ceremonial.

    Corbalanstudio / Getty Images

    17. Can someone explain to my why being able to peel your satsuma in one go basically guaranteed you royalty status?

    Photo By Cathy Scola / Getty Images

    18. As was having an extra extra-long pencil shaving.

    19. A cast guaranteed you INSTANT celeb status.

    Pieroannoni / Getty Images

    20. Having a good self-portrait on here? A flex that stands the test of time, TBH.

    21. If you owned one of these, you have A++ taste.

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!