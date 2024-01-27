21 Signs You Were Primary School Royalty

1.
If your skipping rope had a counter, we were in different tot tax brackets.
2. Don't even get me started on these Waxy Batons of Envy. Also, why did these smell so good?Via reddit.com
3. If you got asked to carry one of these, you were definitely a VIP.
4. Surely Heelys-based wheeling is the more evolved form of walking? If you wore these, you were ahead of your time.Via reddit.com
5. Oh! Sorry! I didn't know we were dealing with a stationery influencer here! (Side note — why did these never erase properly?)
6. If you weren't in the Guild of Babybel Sculptors, I don't know if we would have hung out.
7.
If your cheese was available in; 1) non-standard form, 2) outside of a sandwich, and 3) in individual packaging, then you were upper CRUST honey.
8. If you could start one of these by yourself, I hope you're enjoying your STEM career now.
9. Same goes for these, TBH.
10.
I genuinely think I have unevenly-muscled calves because of this.
11. Only legends had these.
12.
If you had printed labels on your textbooks, or even pencils, your 8-year-old self was way more organised than I'll ever be.
13.
The two fundamental currencies of primary school were chewing gum...
14.
... and Tipp-Ex. You control the supply, you control the classroom.
16.
Getting to change the date on the calender was so ceremonial.
17.
Can someone explain to my why being able to peel your satsuma in one go basically guaranteed you royalty status?
18. As was having an extra extra-long pencil shaving.
19.
A cast guaranteed you INSTANT celeb status.
20. Having a good self-portrait on here? A flex that stands the test of time, TBH.
21. If you owned one of these, you have A++ taste.
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!