1.In Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", there is no "We are the champions of the world" at the very final outro verse. It's just "We are the champions," and then the song dies out.
See it here:
2.In Aqua's "Barbie Girl," it's not "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world." It's actually "I'm a Barbie girl, in THE Barbie world."
Watch this if you don't believe us:
3.It's not "I'm so 2008, you so two thousand and late" in The Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow." It's actually "I'm so 3008, you so two thousand and late," which makes a lot more sense given that it came out in 2009.
No, seriously:
4.Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" doesn't say "I really need to know" or even "I really need to learn." It's actually "I really mean to learn."
Look, I'm as shocked as you are:
5.The song from Grease is called "Greased Lightnin'," not "Grease Lightnin'", so the lyrics never say "Grease Lightnin'"; either. It's "Greased" all the way through, people.
Yes, really:
6.Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll" doesn't start with "I saw him standing there by the record machine”. It's actually "I saw him dancing there by the record machine”.
Behold:
7.In The Rembrandts’ "I’ll Be There For You", the theme song for Friends, it's not "when the rain starts to fall." It's "when the rain starts to pour."
Hear it for yourself:
8.In "California Dreaming" by The Mamas & The Papas, it's not "I got down on my knees / And I began to pray." It's actually "I pretend to pray."
I was shocked, NGL:
9.It's not “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go" in Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. It's actually "Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's home from work we go."
11.In Billy Joel's "Piano Man," it's not "Son, can you play me a melody." It's "Son, can you play me a memory" instead.
We have receipts:
12.Drake & Josh's theme tune said “It’s gonna take some time to realign," not “It’s gonna take some time to realise.”
Listen closely:
13.In Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise," it's not "We been spendin' most our lives livin' in a gangsta's paradise." It's "Been spendin' most their lives livin' in a gangsta's paradise," then "Keep spendin' most our lives livin' in a gangsta's paradise."
See?
14.In Green Day's "Basket Case," it's not "I went to a wh*re. She said my life’s a bore." It's actually "I went to a wh*re. HE said my life’s a bore."
I wonder what societal factor led to the confusion...
15."The Song That Never Ends" from Lamb Chop's Play-Along is actually "the song that DOESN'T end."
My child self is forever changed:
16.In "Sweet Dreams" by The Eurythmics, it's "Sweet dreams are made of this," not "Sweet dreams are made of these." Somehow, they just make the rhyme fit.
Well, then:
17.And lastly, even though it's not technically lyric-related — Outkast's "Mrs Jackson" was recorded in 2000, not the '90s.
It'll be a bop forever, though:
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!