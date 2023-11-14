Tell Us About A Movie Or TV Show So Bad, You Couldn't Make It Past The Trailer

Community·Posted on 14 Nov 2023Tell Us About A Movie Or TV Show So Bad, You Couldn't Make It Past The TrailerHollywood certainly makes some choices.by Amy GloverBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We get it, we get it; making a movie is far from easy. But sometimes, you wonder — how did this ever get made? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Peacock So, we though we'd ask which movie seemed so bad, you couldn't even get past the trailer. Maybe the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey preview was enough to turn you off it... Altitude Film Distribution ...perhaps the Cats trailer made you determined to avoid the movie at all costs... Universal Pictures ...or maybe the trailer for the upcoming Wonka has changed your perception of Timothée Chalamet forever. Warner Bros. Whatever it is, we want to know about the movies that seemed so bad, you couldn't even get past the trailer. Let us know in the comments and you could feature in a BuzzFeed Community article.