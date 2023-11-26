Skip To Content
    19 Common Movie Misquotes That Basically Prove The Mandela Effect Is Real

    What do you MEAN nobody says "Mirror, mirror, on the wall" in 'Snow White'...

    Amy Glover
    1. Nobody said "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?" in Snow White.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    The real quote is "Magic mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?".

    Watch this if you don't believe me:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. Dorothy doesn't say “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore" in The Wizard Of Oz.

    Loew's, Inc.

    Instead, she says “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

    Here's proof:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. Darth Vader doesn't say "Luke, I am your father" in Star Wars.

    20th Century Fox

    It's actually "No, I am your father."

    We have receipts:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. The Forrest Gump quote is not "Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates."

    Paramount Pictures

    Instead, it's "Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates."

    Look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Gandalf didn't say "Run, you fools!" in The Lord Of The Rings.

    New Line Cinema

    It's actually "Fly, you fools!".

    Catch the real quote here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. It's not "We're gonna need a bigger boat" in Jaws.

    Universal Pictures

    Nope — the actual line is  "You're gonna need a bigger boat." I get why people were confused, as there are three people on the boat.

    Here's the evidence:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. Ellen Ripley didn't say "Stay away from her, you b*tch" in Alien.

    20th Century Fox

    The quote is actually "Get away from her, you b*tch." Close, but not identical.

    Here's proof:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. It's not "I'm king of the world!" in Titanic.

    Paramount Pictures

    It's "I'm the king of the world" — a small change, but when you consider how popular the movie is and how often people quote this scene, I reckon it's in the running for the most-misquoted movie moment of all time. 

    Here you go:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Nobody says “Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?” in The Graduate.

    Embassy Pictures / United Artists

    That'd be a little bit too smooth for the protagonist — instead, he said “Mrs Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?”

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. There is no “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do" line in Hondo.

    Warner Bros. / Paramount Pictures

    Instead, John Wayne says "A man oughta do what he thinks is best."

    Here's the original line:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. “If you build it, they will come" is never said in Field of Dreams.

    Universal Pictures / Carolco Pictures

    Instead, the words are “If you build it, he will come.”

    Behold:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. Thought you heard “Do you feel lucky, punk?” in Dirty Harry? Well, you didn't.

    Warner Bros.

    Clint Eastwood really says, "You've got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?" in the gory scene.

    13. Nobody says “Play it again, Sam" in Casablanca.

    Warner Bros.

    The real quote is "Play it, Sam. Play As Time Goes By." Later, Humphrey Bogart says, "You played it for her, you can play it for me!"

    Here's the real quote:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    14. There was no “Greed is good” line in Wall Street.

    20th Century Fox

    The quote is actually “The point is ladies and gentlemen that greed, for lack of a better word, is good.”

    Here's the dubious theory in full:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    15. People are misquoting She Done Him Wrong with “Why don’t you come up and see me some time?".

    Paramount Pictures

    The actual quote is “Why don’t you come up sometime and see me? I’m home every evening."

    See?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. Nobody says “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride" in All About Eve.

    20th Century Studios

    Instead, it's “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”  

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    17. Norma Desmond doesn't say “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille” in Sunset Boulevard.

    Paramount Pictures

    In reality, she says “All rightMr. DeMille. I’m ready for my close-up.”  

    Have a gander:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    18. There is no "Beam me up, Scotty" in Star Trek.

    NBC

    It was just never, ever said.

    19. And last but most certainly not least — Hannibal Lecter never says "Hello, Clarisse" in Silence of the Lambs.

    Orion Pictures

    Instead, he says "good morning" when he meets her, and says "good evening, Clarisse" when she leaves — still as creepy, but not the line that everyone is so convinced they heard.

    Can you think of any other examples or even some other movie or TV Mandela effects? Let us know in the comments below!