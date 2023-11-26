1.
Nobody said "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?" in Snow White.
2.
Dorothy doesn't say “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore" in The Wizard Of Oz.
3.
Darth Vader doesn't say "Luke, I am your father" in Star Wars.
4.
The Forrest Gump quote is not "Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates."
5.
Gandalf didn't say "Run, you fools!" in The Lord Of The Rings.
6.
It's not "We're gonna need a bigger boat" in Jaws.
7.
Ellen Ripley didn't say "Stay away from her, you b*tch" in Alien.
8.
It's not "I'm king of the world!" in Titanic.
9.
Nobody says “Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?” in The Graduate.
10.
There is no “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do" line in Hondo.
11.
“If you build it, they will come" is never said in Field of Dreams.
12.
Thought you heard “Do you feel lucky, punk?” in Dirty Harry? Well, you didn't.
13.
Nobody says “Play it again, Sam" in Casablanca.
14.
There was no “Greed is good” line in Wall Street.
15.
People are misquoting She Done Him Wrong with “Why don’t you come up and see me some time?".
16.
Nobody says “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride" in All About Eve.
17.
Norma Desmond doesn't say “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille” in Sunset Boulevard.
18.
There is no "Beam me up, Scotty" in Star Trek.
19.
And last but most certainly not least — Hannibal Lecter never says "Hello, Clarisse" in Silence of the Lambs.
