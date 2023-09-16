We thought we'd round up some of our favourite examples of actors who really, really wanted to change (or fully remove) lines from a script.
1.
Jenna Ortega decided not to say "oh my god, I'm freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself" in Wednesday.
2.
Patrick Warburton said he wouldn't take part in an episode of Family Guy if a "horribly offensive" line stayed in.
3.
Robert Downey Jr. didn't want his character to conclude The Avengers with the line, "what's next?".
4.
Crispin Glover originally had lines in Charlie's Angels, but he refused to say any of them.
5.
Meryl Streep's iconic line, "Everybody wants to be us" was originally "Everybody wants to be me" in The Devil Wears Prada.
6.
Robert Reed refused to say the words "smells like strawberry heaven" in The Brady Bunch.
7.
Tom Payne didn't want his character to support the killing of Negan in The Walking Dead.
Watch the video here (it starts around 34:48):
8.
Ian Wright, a former Arsenal footballer, refused to say that Tottenham "are a great side" on Ted Lasso.
9.
Jane Fonda didn't feel comfortable saying "Jesus Christ" as an exclamation in Grace and Frankie.
10.
Alan Rickman edited the script of Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves to avoid reading its "terrible" lines.
11.
Arnold Schwarzenegger almost refused to say "I'll be back" in The Terminator; he originally wanted to go with "I will be back".
I'm just glad it worked out the way it did:
12.
Kathy Bates refused to read lines in which her character explicitly prayed to Satan in American Horror Story.
13.
James Cagney flat-out refused to say "I'm your baby, ain't I?" in Sinners' Holiday.
14.
Julia Roberts hated paraphrasing Rita Hayworth's "They go to bed with Gilda, they wake up with me" in Notting Hill.
Do you think we left our any great examples? Let us know in the comments below!