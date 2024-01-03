People Are Sharing The Lessons They Learned The Hard Way In 2023, And I'm Stealing Them The Easy Way In 2024

We recently asked the people of BuzzFeed Community to share the biggest lessons 2023 has taught them — and the answers were truly enlightening. Here are just a few of our faves:
1. "More often than not, arguing isn't worth it. Some people just can't be convinced. It's just better to stop the situation from escalating. And sometimes, you're just wrong. You need to be open to accepting that."
2. "Assume positive intent. Most people (and most businesses) are not out to hurt or trick you, they're just out here doing their best. Assume people mean well before you point fingers — you'll be happier and honestly, people will like talking to you more."
"I work customer service for an e-commerce company, and the number of people I speak to who act like they are the subject of some sort of elaborate scam after we make a mistake is staggering."
3. "I lost my mother in March of this year and it has changed me as a person. I am calmer about the little things that DO NOT MATTER, and I try harder to tell the people I care about how I feel about them."
"I was never shy about giving affection but maybe didn't tell some family members or good friends that I love them. I'd give anything to tell my mum I love her one more time, and I've learned that life is just too damn short. Don't waste time."
4. "If you KNOW something is wrong, and your doctor won’t listen, insist on a second opinion. I ended up in hospital and ended up having major brain surgery because the migraines I’d been struggling with for the past three years were a brain tumour and not due to 'needing more exercise.'"
5. "I learned that my current dating habits aren’t healthy for me. I realised that I tend to conflate sex and physical intimacy with emotional intimacy."
"I dated someone who wasn’t a good fit for me simply because I got emotionally attached through sex (this wasn’t the first time this happened, but it was the first time I realised it was a pattern). Moving forward, I want to try to let the feelings develop organically before jumping into bed with someone right away. No shame towards casual hookups and sex on the first date — but it just isn’t good for me."
6. "There's no point working so hard that I get burnt out."
"I wanted to give my daughter more than I ever had but sometimes what she needs is time with her mum, which I can't give her when I'm working 12 hours a day."
7. "I survived stage three cancer this year, and my biggest lesson has been to not beat myself up about the small things."
"If it’s not going to affect me in a couple of weeks/months, then I try not to stress so much. Also, I learned to just dance on nights out without worrying about feeling judged and watched. I love dancing, and while I'm not great at it, I no longer care."
8. "Setting boundaries."
"I've been getting migraines and honestly feeling pretty miserable the past couple of years. I didn't realise how poorly some of the people in my life were treating me — putting me down, not caring about how I felt, and making 'jokes' that were really insults about things I was insecure about. I've been getting better at setting boundaries and cutting ties with people who do not make me happy and I've felt so much better since then. I have more energy and fewer migraines, and I enjoy life more. I realised how many awesome friends I had but I couldn't notice because I was so caught up trying to deal with the few bad ones."
9. "I learned that you cannot always get closure or reasons or even goodbyes even though you deserve them so much. Someone who cares for you and loves you can leave you within days and there's nothing you can do about it. We cannot control other people's actions, right? People don't always follow logic or reason and we just have to be okay with that."
11. "Respectfully, your employer doesn’t give a sh*t about you. They only care about their own agenda."
12. "ALWAYS advocate for yourself. I had to deal with something horrific that happened to me this year and if I hadn’t advocated for myself, I wouldn’t still be here. It could take all your strength to do so but it’s well worth it at the end of the day."
13. "I've lost many friends this year, but it’s because you have to cut the toxic people from your life. Seriously, don’t keep them around! That took me so long to cope with because I didn’t want to lose them, but in the end, it was definitely the best decision for me and my mental health."
14. "I retired early because I hated my job. I’m not yet eligible for Social Security, but I invested well, so I can manage. It’s not worth staying at a job you hate. Staying because you have a good work ethic or you feel some sort of loyalty is counterproductive. Put yourself before ANY job. Your mental health and physical health are worth it."
15. "'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,' said Maya Angelou. This year confirmed Angelou's wisdom for me repeatedly, both in terms of the good that people are capable of and in terms of the stubborn unkindness that remains at large."
16. "Improving my physical health has improved everything else in my life. Not using social media has also been a huge net positive in my life."
17. "I learned that no matter how many years you're friends with someone, it doesn't actually mean they're good friends to you or that your relationship is healthy."
"It really is about who you surround yourself with. But being friends with someone since you were in diapers doesn't mean they actually care about you the way you care about them. My cat passed away this year, and my best friend of 20+ years was not there when I needed her. It was a slap in the face knowing she didn't prioritise our friendship like I did, but I've met someone in the past year who's been a wonderful friend to me and it feels like I've known her all my life. I can't tolerate one-way friendships anymore, and I need to prioritise the connections that are really meaningful."
18. "To speak up. I’m working on becoming more comfortable with saying no to things I can’t or don’t want to do and not over-explaining or apologising for it. There’s no merit in being a punching bag or emotional support person for someone who refuses to better themselves or bullies other people. I still feel guilty about it sometimes, but I’m working on it."
19. "I learned to set healthy boundaries and let go of some friendships because they've come to a natural end."
"I realised that I was doing most of the legwork trying to keep in contact and keep communication lines open while they weren't. It was starting to bring up feelings of resentment and that's when I realised that rather than sully those memories with a bad end, it was better to let things take their natural course and come to a conclusion."
20. "Set and keep your standards high. Whether it be with romantic partners, work stuff, friendships, anything. You know what you want and need, and you are worth your high standards."
21. "People who like you will make an effort with you."
"I learned that this year when I liked a guy. We became really close for a while, then lost touch. He came back and everything was good until he heard that one of his friends liked me, so he ran. I tried to keep him in my life but he wasn’t making an effort so I stopped."
