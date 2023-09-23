    "It Was Going To Be My First Time Kissing A Married Man" – 11 Kissing Scenes Actors Hated, And 6 They Absolutely Refused To Do

    "I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don't kiss like that on Disney Channel!'"

    Sure, kissing a gorgeous Hollywood actor ~sounds~ like a great time, but for personal, religious, and, well, bacterial reasons, it turns out that smooching on set can be a lot more challenging than you'd think.

    So, we thought we'd share the actors who hated their on-screen kisses — and some who flat-out refused to canoodle their co-stars altogether!

    1. Liam Hemsworth says Jennifer Lawrence's breath stank during their on-screen The Hunger Games kisses.

    "Anytime I had to kiss Jennifer, it was pretty uncomfortable. She's one of my best friends, I love her, but, if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was so disgusting. Right before the scene, she'd be like, 'yeah, I had tuna' or 'I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth'. And I'd be like, 'fantastic, I can't wait to get in there and taste it'", Hemsworth told Jimmy Fallon.

    "When I had to kiss Josh [Hutcherson] and Liam in The Hunger Games, I was like, 'who cares?' and I'd eat mustard and tuna", Lawrence later confirmed on The Graham Norton Show.

    Here's Liam talking about the kisses:

    2. Speaking of the actor, Jennifer Lawrence didn't want to kiss a married Chris Pratt in Passengers.

    Columbia Pictures

    Lawrence struggled so much with the idea of kissing the married actor that she got tipsy before shooting the smooch. 

    "I got really, really drunk", she told The Hollywood Reporter. "But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, 'What have I done? I don't know.' And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach."

    3. Reese Witherspoon didn't want to kiss Robert Pattinson in Water For Elephants — for good reason.

    20th Century Studios

    The two got on, with Reese saying that Rob was "amazing and wonderful and sweet and just the nicest guy." However, Robert Pattinson had a huge, nasssty cold that put her off her kissing scene (fair enough, really).

    "I was doing it when I had a really bad cold. My nose is running all over the place, and it was in one of the additional photography scenes, and Reese had this wig on, and literally, I was wiping my nose on her wig", Pattinson shared.

    They did kiss, in the end, so it wasn't a flat-out refusal. Reese did say though that it "wasn't appealing; it wasn't pleasant."

    You'd never know:

    4. Thandiwe Newton said "no, thanks" to kissing Gerard Butler for RocknRolla for more or less the same reason.

    Warner Bros.

    It wasn't personal, Butler had a cold at the time and Thandiwe (understandably) didn't want to smooch the runny-nosed actor while he was sick.

    "Gerry was very unwell indeed. So I wouldn't kiss him. Guy [the director] had to improvise. I don't know how he coped with those problems but it ended up being one of the most brilliant scenes", Newton said. 

    It's okay, people! They have smooched since!

    Jewel Samad / AFP / Via Getty Images

    5. Kristen Stewart had a hard time kissing Taylor Lautner on Twilight.

    Summit Entertainment

    It's our time, team Edward! Kirsten Stewart told Parade that one of "the most challenging scenes was probably finally kissing Jacob for the first time... Bella has got such tunnel vision that Edward is the only thing for her. That's a strange perspective. So when Taylor Lautner and I kissed, it felt like such a different dynamic. I was nervous as hell."

    It's because it was never meant to be, Stewart!!!!!

    6. Orlando Bloom and Zoe Saldaña both hated kissing each other in Haven.

    Freestyle Releasing

    Saldaña was the first to call the smooching sesh "gross". Bloom responded by saying, "I hated kissing Zoe too! I was like, 'Take your tongue out of my mouth, please. Your boyfriend is standing right there. Most people think kissing beautiful costars must be great. But it's always awkward, man", he told People.

    7. Millie Bobby Brown called her Stranger Things kiss with Finn Wolfhard "the most awkward thing in the world".

    Netflix

    "My dad watched the whole thing, my whole family was there, and it was the most awkward thing in the world. It's awkward, we're 15 years old. It's not like, all right, let's just do it. We're obviously like, 'Okay… what do you wanna do now? Shall we hug?' No idea what to do. There's not really preparation," she said.

    8. Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried didn't want to kiss each other in Jennifer's Body.

    20th Century Studios

    "I remember Amanda and I were horrified that we had to make out. Her more so than me. I was slightly more comfortable being able to do it. She was not excited about having to film that scene at all", Megan Fox told Variety.

    Here she is talking about it:

    9. Denzel Washington didn't kiss Julia Roberts in Pelican Brief for lots of reasons.

    Warner Bros

    The actor chose to remove the kissing scenes with Julia Roberts in the 1993 movie for lots of reasons, he said. One factor was the response he'd received from another interracial kiss in 1989's The Mighty Quinn. 

    After The Mighty Quinn was released, Washington asked the studio to delete the kiss and decided to minimise the number of romance roles he took — especially as, in his words, "Black women are not often seen as objects of desire on film. They have always been my core audience."

    "I have taken so much s--t over the years about not kissing Denzel in that film", Julia Roberts said of the absent kissing scenes. "Don't I have a pulse? Of course I wanted to kiss Denzel. It was his idea to take the damn scenes out."

    10. Colin Farrell had conflicted feelings about kissing Kate Beckindale, his director's wife, on the set of Total Recall.

    Sony Pictures

    His co-star was married to the director of the film, which left Farrell a little on edge. "She's actually the director's wife. She's married to the director. [It was] moderately uncomfortable. Kissing her was a little bit dodgy 'cause the director, her husband, wasn't kind enough to leave the room", he told Conan O'Brien.

    Watch the video here:

    11. Will Smith regrets not kissing Anthony Michael Hall in Six Degrees of Separation.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    The actor has since expressed his regret for refusing to kiss a man in the movie, saying in '93 that it "was very immature on my part... I was thinking, 'How are my friends in Philly going to think about this?' I wasn't emotionally stable enough to artistically commit to that aspect of the film… This was a valuable lesson for me. Either you do it, or you don't", Will Smith told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

    This was 30 years ago though, and Will has supported LGBTQ+ rights since.

    12. Ashley Tisdale said that kissing Zac Efron on The Suite Life Of Zach and Cody felt like "brother".

    Theo Wargo/Disney Channel / Via Getty Images

    Aside from feeling more sisterly than romantic towards her co-star, Tisdale also shared that Zac took a different approach to on-screen kissing than she was used to. 

    "At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel, and he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, 'Get away from me!' I closed my mouth so fast. I was like, 'This is Disney Channel! We don't kiss like that on Disney Channel!'", she told ELLE.

    Watch the video here:

    13. Lindsay Lohan didn't kiss Charlie Sheen in Scary Movie 5 due to his party-loving reputation.

    Dimension Films

    At least, that's according to TMZ who say that Lohan may have had concerns over where Sheen's mouth could've been. Though the details are hazy, apparently both parties had to sign releases stating that they didn't have cold sores.

    Ultimately, though, Lohan seemed to base her decision on Sheen's wild partying past. The film crew used a body double for some scenes, but mostly chose to write the kissing scenes out.

    14. Brad Pitt didn't kiss Cate Blanchett at all in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

    Paramount Pictures

    The actor allegedly didn't kiss Blanchett out of respect for his then-partner, Angelina Jolie. Cate told The Telegraph that the pair were "annoyingly" loved-up at the time. 

    15. Neal McDonough won't kiss anyone on screen, at all.

    Arnold Jerocki / WireImage / Via Getty Images

    Though the actor has had a stellar career, none of it has involved on-screen kissing. He says that this is due to his faith, and the respect he has for his wife and children.

    "Life is about honoring God and being the best human being you can be and giving praise to God in everything you do. Killing people on screen— that's fake. That's not real. When you're in bed with another woman on screen — guess what? That's real. I don't like that kind of stuff. Especially now with kids, I don't want to have my kids say, 'Hey, Dad, what are you doing with that lady on-screen?'", Neal said when speaking to Christian Examiner.

    16. Sandra Bullock allegedly complained about Ben Affleck's bad breath after filming Forces of Nature with him.

    DreamWorks Pictures

    And apparently, she's not the only one to have done so. It's all hearsay, and there's no direct quote from the actor — but allegedly the smell was enough to put Bullock off the kiss.

    Still, if it is true, it was worth it:

    17. Penn Badgley said that he had his "worst" kiss with Blake Lively on Gossip Girl.

    Dave Kotinsky/The CW / Via Getty Images

    When he was asked about his best and worst on-screen kisses on Watch What Happens Live, Blake Lively was his answer for both. "I'd say best... was [Blake Lively], because we actually had a relationship at the time. And worst? Maybe Blake after we broke up", Badgley said.

    I'm sorry, but his pain was our gain:

    Do you think we missed any big examples? Let us know in the comments below!