"It Was Going To Be My First Time Kissing A Married Man" – 11 Kissing Scenes Actors Hated, And 6 They Absolutely Refused To Do

Sure, kissing a gorgeous Hollywood actor ~sounds~ like a great time, but for personal, religious, and, well, bacterial reasons, it turns out that smooching on set can be a lot more challenging than you'd think.
So, we thought we'd share the actors who hated their on-screen kisses — and some who flat-out refused to canoodle their co-stars altogether!
3.
Reese Witherspoon didn't want to kiss Robert Pattinson in Water For Elephants — for good reason.
4.
Thandiwe Newton said "no, thanks" to kissing Gerard Butler for
RocknRolla for more or less the same reason.
It's okay, people! They have smooched since!
5.
Kristen Stewart had a hard time kissing Taylor Lautner on
Twilight.
It's because it was never meant to be, Stewart!!!!!
youtube.com
6.
Orlando Bloom and Zoe Saldaña both hated kissing each other in
Haven.
7.
Millie Bobby Brown called her
Stranger Things kiss with Finn Wolfhard "the most awkward thing in the world".
8.
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried didn't want to kiss each other in
Jennifer's Body.
9.
Denzel Washington didn't kiss Julia Roberts in
Pelican Brief for lots of reasons.
10.
Colin Farrell had conflicted feelings about kissing Kate Beckindale, his director's wife, on the set of
Total Recall.
11.
Will Smith regrets not kissing Anthony Michael Hall in
Six Degrees of Separation.
12.
Ashley Tisdale said that kissing Zac Efron on
The Suite Life Of Zach and Cody felt like "brother".
13.
Lindsay Lohan didn't kiss Charlie Sheen in
Scary Movie 5 due to his party-loving reputation.
14.
Brad Pitt didn't kiss Cate Blanchett at all in
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.
15.
Neal McDonough won't kiss anyone on screen, at all.
16.
Sandra Bullock allegedly complained about Ben Affleck's bad breath after filming
Forces of Nature with him.
17.
Penn Badgley said that he had his "worst" kiss with Blake Lively on
Gossip Girl.
Do you think we missed any big examples? Let us know in the comments below!