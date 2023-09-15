  • Viral badge
Our AI Sorting Hat Will Finally Determine Which Hogwarts House You Truly Belong In

The tech sees everything...

If you've so much as opened a Harry Potter book, you'll probably have wondered what house the famous Sorting Hat would put you in.

Well, good news — we've used Buzzy the bot to help decide your true Hogwarts house once and for all! All you need to do is share a little info about yourself, and we'll get our sorta-Sorting Hat to tell you which house you belong in (plus, which other houses you fit in well with, too. After all, we've all got different sides).

And yes, it WILL tell you which house suits you best down to the percentage!

Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.  

