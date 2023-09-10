17 Tweets (Or Xs, Or Whatever They Are Now) That Prove Irish People Are Hilarious
"I’m sorry but in no universe can Kim Kardashian convincingly play a character named Siobhan."
1.
Nobody:— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 3, 2023
The preamble before a recipe: https://t.co/FN4ETAWCay
2.
I’m sorry but in no universe can Kim Kardashian convincingly play a character named Siobhan https://t.co/F2W1Yn3o1G— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) September 2, 2023
3.
Steve Cooper https://t.co/J1oM0ro5a4— Grumpy Old Troll 👹 (@pjnall) August 28, 2023
4.
Got called posh and a show off in the Corduff Inn because I washed my hands after a piss https://t.co/2LTT9Dcwrl— Darren O'Hanlon📸 (@YourDailyDOHs) September 7, 2023
5.
bran in game of thrones s2: “my dreams are so vivid omg 😧”— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) August 29, 2023
arya subplot: pic.twitter.com/1YCxTJYHSk
6.
https://t.co/crvvf4E3fr pic.twitter.com/1UBDKUoZ3I— james (@jamessoupy) January 15, 2023
7.
Ireland: These are incredible. What are they called?— Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) August 30, 2023
France: Paniers feuilletés au jambon et au fromage.
Ireland: "Jambons." Got it.
France: Non, Ils ne-
Ireland: -We're going to sell them at Centra with wedges and coleslaw. pic.twitter.com/HQA6Ujp1kH
8.
I think the big PR miscalculation the Jonas brother made is that everyone's frame of reference for Sophie Turner is a beloved character who is held hostage by various horrible men.— Cethan Leahy (@CethanLeahy) September 7, 2023
9.
just heard a guy go “don’t worry we’ll find a spot” and someone else goes “what the fuck do ya mean we’ll find a spot we’re looking for OUR tent” pic.twitter.com/WAqyAO7kGc— dr fart (@emofiat500) September 2, 2023
10.
Seventh a September. Sun shining. Twenty degrees out. Beautiful morning. Sunglasses on. Flicking through the stations in the car. What’s Marty Whelan playing? fairytale of new york. Fella doesn’t give a shite fair play to him— spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 7, 2023
11.
meeting one meeting one— spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 4, 2023
of the boys of the boys
in dublin in limerick pic.twitter.com/hJwq9A8DqZ
12.
absolutely besides the point but his top is like something your nanny would find in nicola ross or the savida section of dunnes to go over her frock for a wedding i’m roaring https://t.co/EzHja2ctki— niamh (@geniamha) September 6, 2023
13.
Top marks to Specsavers marketing team for this ad on the way to Electric Picnic @johncreedon pic.twitter.com/FeS7eFT0AM— Dave O'Sullivan (@osullivand) September 1, 2023
15.
So… a horse walks into a bar pic.twitter.com/QVs9Z4ScZU— Shark Hanlon Racing (@jhanlonracing) October 31, 2022
16.
Quietly pleased with my look for the niece’s wedding. Until the teenagers christened me Paddington 😬 pic.twitter.com/6RAcfuCDZV— Alex Clark (@AlexClark3) September 2, 2023
17.
i’d come out to her pic.twitter.com/oXU4lPVI8r— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) August 31, 2023
