This Eating Habit Could Be A Warning Sign Of Dementia, Experts Say

Of course, hyper-fixating on foods and eating non-food objects aren’t specific to FTD. Allieo himself says that these are “abnormalities that may be present, albeit with varied intensities, in healthy individuals with irregular eating habits.”



Pica, the desire to eat non-food objects like clay, can happen in pregnancy, for instance; those with autism can sometimes hyperfixate on foods.



The habit may signify FTD more strongly, however, if combined with other symptoms of the condition. These are, per the NHS:

personality and behavior changes – acting inappropriately or impulsively, appearing selfish or unsympathetic, neglecting personal hygiene, overeating, or loss of motivation

language problems – speaking slowly, struggling to make the right sounds when saying a word, getting words in the wrong order, or using words incorrectly

problems with mental abilities – getting distracted easily, struggling with planning and organization

memory problems – these only tend to occur later on, unlike more common forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease

physical problems, such as slow or stiff movements, loss of bladder or bowel control (usually not until later on), muscle weakness or difficulty swallowing.

If you suspect you or a loved one has dementia, it’s important to speak to a GP as soon as possible as the earlier the intervention, the better.



This article originally appeared on HuffPost.