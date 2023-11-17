Doctors Are Sharing The Worst Things You Can Do To Your Body, And It's Eye-Opening

Recently, Reddit user u/prettiestburner asked the people of r/AskReddit: "Doctors of Reddit, what’s the worst thing you can do to your body?". We thought we'd share some of the most-upvoted replies:
1. "Untreated hypertension and diabetes."
"If your blood pressure is constantly high and not controlled with medications, you may have headaches, but hypertension is referred to as a silent killer because most people don’t know they have high BP. Go to a doctor or check your BP at home. If it’s consistently >120/80 at home, you should see a doctor."
The Mayo Clinic says that "It's important to have your blood pressure checked at least every two years starting at age 18. Some people need more-frequent checks."
2. "Nothing."
"Being stagnant with your body will literally kill you. Move around. Go walk. Bend your knees. Stretch. Do alladat."
3. "Applying cow dung to an open fracture."
"Not my idea. Saw it happen. Dude died to sepsis in less than 24 hours."
"I feel uh... I feel like that shouldn’t need to be said."
4. "Ignoring a clear, concise and increasing sign that something is going wrong."
"You have a weird pain in your stomach? Okay, that can be anything, no worries. You have a new pain that stays the same or begins getting worse and worse, and after a long period of time, it's still clearly there? Then go check it out."
5. "Drinking alcohol for a long period of time."
"Cirrhosis and ultimate liver failure are some of the worst deaths I can imagine. Long and slow while you get to think about the consequences of your actions while you lose your mind and/or bleed to death."
6. "Not enough sleep."
"Think of sleep like recharging your phone. Without it, you can’t function."
"Had my first kid four and half years ago and he was a 'bad' sleeper. I had no idea exhaustion could cause so much hormonal havoc on the body and brain."
7. "While there are many habits that are deeply unhealthy, I cannot think of any that are as singularly unhealthy as cigarette smoking."
"It also lowers your quality of life badly. It increases your risk of a host of diseases and complicates many many others. Aside from lung cancer, it aggravates the risk of cervix, colon, skin, esophagus, larynx, liver, mouth and throat, pancreatic, stomach, and leukemia cancers.
It’s awful for your risk of stroke, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease. It accelerates bone breakdown. It can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of infection. It can aggravate auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.
And, of course, it just beats the hell out of your lungs. COPD can reduce your quality of life to nearly nothing. You wind up wheelchair-bound, dragging an oxygen tank around, and essentially leaving the house only to check into the hospital every few weeks for a severe exacerbation."
8. "Ignoring infections until they turn necrotic."
"Not a doctor but a former nurse and EMT. You treat that spider bite or infected scratch today, I wash it out with a sterile rinse and put some ointment.
You bring it to me after two weeks, and I'm cleaning out a softball-sized chunk of dead flesh and packing it with dressing you're gonna have to change every day for months.
You bring it to me after a month? You may lose a limb or at least be in PT for quite a while based on how much muscle you lose.
The things I've seen from small wounds left uncleaned."
9. "Doing cocaine or crack."
"The coronary vasospasms will do a number on your heart."
10. "Untreated diabetes."
"Not a doctor but a nurse so I hope my answer still counts. I saw someone mention chronic hypertension, also a good answer! Basically in a similar category as diabetes in a way that it comes with a long list of complications that can be pretty severe and even lead to heart failure."
13. "Dentist here! I've put more people in dentures from sugary drinks than drugs."
15. "Ophthalmologist here. Don’t rub shit in your eye."
"When I say 'shit,' I don’t mean 'stuff.' I mean excrement/poop/feces. Bad, bad infections."