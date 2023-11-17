Doctors Are Sharing The Worst Things You Can Do To Your Body, And It's Eye-Opening

1. "Untreated hypertension and diabetes."

— u/purplelaney

"If your blood pressure is constantly high and not controlled with medications, you may have headaches, but hypertension is referred to as a silent killer because most people don’t know they have high BP. Go to a doctor or check your BP at home. If it’s consistently >120/80 at home, you should see a doctor."

—u/yellowigi

The Mayo Clinic says that "It's important to have your blood pressure checked at least every two years starting at age 18. Some people need more-frequent checks."