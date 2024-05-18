People Are Sharing The Most "Disturbing" Things They've Found While Helping Someone Move, And My Jaw Is In The Mariana Trench

10.

"After my grandma’s mom passed away, my grandma and my mom found her diary that they didn’t know she kept. As they read, they kept coming across things such as 'It kept me up all night' or 'It wouldn’t stop crying today.' They finally realised she was talking about my grandma as a baby. She was a very lovely lady who happened to get pregnant by accident. She and my grandmother ended up being best friends and even lived together up to the very end of my great-grandma’s life. She was just a bitter new mother at the time (which we can all relate to)."