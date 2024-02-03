"The Vehicle Was In The Picture On The Google Map" —16 Times Google Maps Solved Unsolved Mysteries And Crimes

2.
40-year-old William Moldt went missing and wasn't found for 20 years — until his car was spotted via satellite images.
3.
Another overview of a different lake revealed a car —tragically, it contained Davie Lee Niles, who had been missing for nine years.
4.
People suspected this image was an accidental capture of a death or worse, road accident, until the girl involved spoke up.
6.
Cannabis farm after cannabis farm has been spotted using the aerial technology.
7.
Think that might be a body in the boot of that truck? So did viewers of the Google Maps image.
8.
An unnamed victim had her house ransacked under terrifying circumstances by two people. The police had no leads — until her friend looked up the affected home online.
11.
David Sloanes' caravan was robbed for the SECOND time (it was his £12,000 replacement for the first one, which had been ruined by joyriders). The police had no leads.
13.
Two Edinburgh men appeared to have taken part in a literal axe murder — the image was so disturbing that a local called police about it.
16.
Double murderer Leslie Todd Parvin was caught due to Google Maps images of his van.
Do you have any other examples, or just have thoughts on the above? Let us know in the comments below!