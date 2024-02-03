Skip To Content
"The Vehicle Was In The Picture On The Google Map" —16 Times Google Maps Solved Unsolved Mysteries And Crimes

From caught-out prison escapees to unsolved murders.

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

1. After a successful escape from a prison sentence, runaway Gioacchino Gammino lived unnoticed for 20 years. Until he chatted in the wrong spot, that is.

Google Street View

The convicted murderer, considered one of Italy's most wanted criminals, had been working as a chef under a different name in the town of Galapagar (near Madrid in Spain). Google Maps imagery showed a man who looked suspiciously like Gammino chatting outside a fruit and veg shop, and it was confirmed to be him by police later. 

2. 40-year-old William Moldt went missing and wasn't found for 20 years — until his car was spotted via satellite images.

Google Earth

William Moldt, who was reported missing from Lantana, Florida, on 7 November 1997, was tragically found in Moon Bay Circle, Wellington in 2019. Apparently,  the "vehicle had plainly [been] visible on a Google Earth satellite photo of the area since 2007, but apparently no-one had noticed it until 2019". It was spotted by a property surveyor, but nobody's sure as to the cause.

3. Another overview of a different lake revealed a car —tragically, it contained Davie Lee Niles, who had been missing for nine years.

Google Earth

Ranker shared (via KFOR) that the car had been missing since 2006 when mortuary home employees who wanted to decorate their home for Christmas looked up the aerial image (in 2015).  No foul play was suspected, and the area seems to be named the David Lee Niles Memorial Park now.

WOODTV

4. People suspected this image was an accidental capture of a death or worse, road accident, until the girl involved spoke up.

Google Street View

Though it seems terrifying, the girl is actually fine —  she said herself that she had no idea about the Google car, saying "I fell over while I was playing with my friend and thought it would be funny to play dead."

5. A teenager in Groningen, Holland had his bike, phone, and cash stolen and was frustrated by the police response to the issue.

Google Street View

So, six months later, he looked at the Google Maps footage and discovered photographic proof of some other kids stealing his beloved bike. The 14-year-old used that information to help the authorities apprehend the suspects.

6. Cannabis farm after cannabis farm has been spotted using the aerial technology.

Google Earth

For instance, there's the farmer in Oregon who, in 2013, was found to be growing more than three times his maximum limit; in 2009, Swiss authorities found a marijuana farm measuring 7,500 square meters in the middle of a corn field. 

7. Think that might be a body in the boot of that truck? So did viewers of the Google Maps image.

Google Street View

Is it sunbathing? are they dead? Nobody knew. But after some digging around, it turned out that it was actually just Oscar — a US Coast Guard search-and-rescue dummy.

8. An unnamed victim had her house ransacked under terrifying circumstances by two people. The police had no leads — until her friend looked up the affected home online.

Google Street View

In 2014, three years after the robbery, her friend found two people outside the victim's home in Oklahoma City. It's hoped that this will help the police to identify the suspects.

9. An Italian tax-dodger was caught on (aerial) camera.

Google Earth

A man told authorities he'd sold his home for €280,000, but the taxmen of Italy thought that didn't sound quite right. So, they cross-referenced an image of the property's distinctive pool to find the building — its location and size made them sure the declared sale price was wrong. Turns out he'd lied to the tune of seven million euro.

10. Okay, okay, it's not a crime — but Donald Ryding was found breaking a promise to his wife, and the sin remained on Google Maps for all to see.

Google Street View

Donald had promised his wife he'd kicked his smoking habit but was spotted puffing away on a cig in his driveway via the Google car passing at the time.  "I couldn't believe it — there was no denying it now we'd seen him smoking. When Street View first launched, they didn't blur out faces, but there was no need to with him — he was covered by a cloud of smoke anyway," his wife said.

11. David Sloanes' caravan was robbed for the SECOND time (it was his £12,000 replacement for the first one, which had been ruined by joyriders). The police had no leads.

Google Street View

A Google car was passing at the exact right time and caught a pretty clear image of the alleged thief, helping the cops to close the case. PC Adrian Mason said of the timing, “It is amazing we have such a clear image of the man. It was an astonishing coincidence the Google car happened to be passing.”

12. A LOT of people in Athens were caught with undisclosed pools.

Google Earth

In the Greek city, those with pools are supposed to pay a special tax for them. There were 324 pool declared in Athens' suburbs — but after looking at Google Maps, authorities found out there were actually 16,974 pools in the area.

13. Two Edinburgh men appeared to have taken part in a literal axe murder — the image was so disturbing that a local called police about it.

Google Street View

But investigations revealed the event to be a prank — a policeman involved knew one of the mechanics who took part in the prank, making clarifying the issue easier. “It was in the spur of the moment,” one of the men said. “It seemed like the obvious thing to do so I threw myself on the ground and Gary grabbed a pick-axe handle from the garage. We only had about 20 seconds – it was all we could think of.”

14. A Florida man illegally dumped his boat near his home, eventually facing a $5,000 fine.

Google Street View

The fee for legal dumping would have been just $18. Police spotted the illicit dumping via Google Maps.

15. A man in Oxford was found to have stolen over 500 bikes after satellite imagery was reviewed.

Google Earth / Thames Valley Police / X

The crime was spotted on Google Earth, because the resulting mass was big enough to see on satellite. Woah.

16. Double murderer Leslie Todd Parvin was caught due to Google Maps images of his van.

Google Maps Street View / Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

After an argument, Parvin allegedly killed two people. Police couldn't trace him, but knew he left in a green Kia minivan. So, they checked the address he was associated with — "When we Googled his address the vehicle was in the picture on the Google map," the cops said. "Once things started rolling they just fell into place."

Do you have any other examples, or just have thoughts on the above? Let us know in the comments below!