14 Creepy Google Maps Images It Honestly Feels Like We Were Never Meant To See

With Halloween so close by, we thought we'd share the Google Maps images that are so bone-chilling at first glance, they feel forbidden. While most of them have perfectly reasonable explanations, all are creepy to look at — so we thought we'd share 14 examples.

1. The car that solved a crime...

William Moldt, who was reported missing from Lantana, Florida, on 7 November 1997, was tragically found in Moon Bay Circle, Wellington in 2019. Apparently,  the "vehicle had plainly [been] visible on a Google Earth satellite photo of the area since 2007, but apparently no-one had noticed it until 2019". It was spotted by a property surveyor, but nobody's sure as to the cause.

2. ...and the OTHER car that solved another crime.

Ranker shared (via KFOR) that the car had been missing since 2006 when mortuary home employees who wanted to decorate their home for Christmas found the image (in 2015). So, a nine-year mystery was solved — though no foul play was suspected.

3. The UF-no.

Yes, yes, it looks creepy — but it's likely to just be an object that got caught on the side of one camera or multiple ones. You can still see the 2008 image on the map, though! 

4. This girl who looks, well, troubled.

Though it seems terrifying, the girl is actually fine —  she said herself that she had no idea about the Google car, saying "I fell over while I was playing with my friend and thought it would be funny to play dead."

5. This image that doesn't not look like a submerged plane.

Found just off the coast of the Bahamas, this apparent submerged plane caused a stir when it was first spotted — but the panic was unwarranted, Snopes says. Rather than showing an actual plane, the image is a composite one, which has different layers from different years. "Aerial images are usually made up of a mosaic of several images. The date may change as you move your cursor around the map," a Google Earth Help article shared.

 A (flying) plane is only visible in one of these images, and its outline has paled over the years as the image averages out to form the composite one — so no, it's not a sunken plane. A peek at its current appearance shows a shade shift in the sea, too, further proving the composite images explanation. 

6. These pigeon people in West Tokyo.

It looks scary, but fear not: The Mary Sue reports that these are actually local art students, who decided to don the masks as a prank. Fair play, really — the fun 2013 pic is still live, by the way.

7. The pentagram park in Kazakhstan.

Though the park might look a little ominous to some, the star-shaped area is just that — a star shape, says archaeologist Emma Usmanova. She points out that the motif was popular during the Soviet era — you can view it here.

8. This ominous-looking pier in the Netherlands.

If you look at the Maps image of the scene now, you won't see too much to worry about. But back in 2013, a meme spread suggesting that the pier was covered in blood due to a murder (I can sort of see why). 

Thankfully, there was no need to worry. Snopes pointed out that the red colour was due to water from the dog in the scene hitting the wood, darkening it for an ominous-loooking (but, in reality, harmless) effect. Phew.

9. This man's spliced leg.

If you've ever tried to take a panoramic photo only to end up with a mile-long dog or extra-lanky limb, you'll recognise this for what it is; a small technical error. But still, ther effect is pretty creepy, right? (BTW, the leg is spliced from multiple angles, as you can see here).

10. The mannequins in Chile that are NOT TERRIFYING AT ALL.

Don't worry, they're not human bodies; the suggestion that these mannequins are human remains has been debunked. Instead, it was just a shopkeeper throwing away some unwanted accessories (in a particularly creepy way).

11. This sea... being... that had people in a tizzy.

The Times reports that people believe the large creature could be a kraken. "This looks like The Kraken. I used Google ruler and it says this is 30 meters (100 feet) from head to end, but the end looks just like the mid area of a giant squid..." Scott Waring of UFO Sighting Daily told the publication. But others believe that the thing, which lies just north of Antarctica, is actually a massive rock

12. The glitch that meant an entire street in Baltimore once looked haunted.

It's been fixed since, but there was once a camera issue that meant an entire street in Baltimore looked, well... ominous. You can see how un-threatening the area is now that the issue's been solved, though. 

13. This teriffying sight.

It looks like an army of zombies inching towards you, but it's actually just a scarecrow art exhibition (phew). The Finnish display has panicked viewers in real life, too, though — established in 1994, the Silent Village installation left one TripAdvidsor reviewer to say "This artwork came as a surprise for me when we drove by, but we stopped anyway. Lots of scarecrows standing in a field dressed in different ways. I thought 'wow' due to the number of the scarecrows. I really don’t know what more to say; this art is not my cup of tea. The cafe looked nice."

14. This portal to another dimension.

Google themselves have said that this is just a camera issue due to low lighting. Well, if you say so...

Have any more bone-chilling images? Let us know in the comments below!