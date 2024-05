"The Work-Life Balance Is Ridiculously Good With Great Pay" — People Are Sharing "Boring" Jobs That Are Secretly Really Great, And I'm Sold On A Lot Of These

18.

"Nursing home aide. Obviously, there were less fun parts. But overall it was eye-opening to an early 20-something me. I had the opportunity to talk to residents who had the most incredible stories to share, some from WWII and Great Depression. I loved seeing photographs of them at my age, learning about the active lives they lived, and hearing their advice, even if some of it was outdated. None of them are alive anymore, but I still think of them from time to time."