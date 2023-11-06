1. Hermione Granger "had a bossy sort of voice, lots of bushy brown hair, and rather large front teeth" in the Harry Potter books.
2. Tyrion Lannister had differently-coloured eyes, a mostly missing nose, and bright blonde hair in the Game of Thrones books.
"Tyrion’s fingers went to the great gash that ran from above one eye down to his jaw, across what remained of his nose," the book reads. "One green eye and one black one peered out from under a lank of hair so blonde it seemed white."
3. Daenerys Targaryen had purple eyes in the Game of Thrones books.
According to the books, "They dressed her in the wisps that Magister Illyrio had sent up, and then the gown, a deep plum silk to bring out the violet in her eyes."
4. Harry Potter had a thin face, bright green eyes, and taped-together glasses in the Harry Potter books.
"Harry had a thin face, knobbly knees, black hair, and bright green eyes. He wore round glasses held together with a lot of Scotch tape because of all the times Dudley had punched him on the nose. The only thing Harry liked about his own appearance was a very thin scar on his forehead that was shaped like a bolt of lightning," the books read.
Here's Daniel Radcliffe in the role:
5. Ygritte had VERY tangled hair, crooked teeth, and a "pug nose" in the Game of Thrones books.
"Ygritte's hair was such a tangle that Jon was tempted to ask her if she only brushed it at the changing of the seasons. At a lord's court the girl would never have been considered anything but common, he knew. She had a round peasant face, a pug nose, and slightly crooked teeth, and her eyes were too far apart," read the books.
Here's Rose Leslie in the role:
6. Katniss Everdeen had olive skin in The Hunger Games books.
She's described as having “straight black hair, olive skin [and] grey eyes” in the books.
Here's Jennifer Lawrence in the role:
7. Zinnia Wormwood (did you know that was Matilda's mum's name??) in was a large woman in the Matilda book.
According to the books, Mrs Wormwood "was a large woman whose hair was dyed platinum blonde except where you could see the mousybrown bits growing out from the roots. She wore heavy makeup..."
BTW, Roald Dahl has an, eh, interesting history regarding his physical descriptions of women.
Here's Rhea Perlman in the role:
8. Syrio Forel was bald in the Game of Thrones books.
"A slight man with a bald head and a great beak of a nose stepped out of the shadows, holding a pair of slender wooden swords," the books say while describing him.
Here's Miltos Yerolemou in the role:
9. Jack Reacher was, well, very jacked (and tall... and scarred) in the Jack Reacher books.
"He was one of the largest men she had ever seen outside the NFL. He was extremely tall, and extremely broad, and long-armed, and long-legged. The lawn chair was regular size, but it looked tiny under him. It was bent and crushed out of shape. His knuckles were nearly touching the ground. His neck was thick and his hands were the size of dinner plates... A wild man. But not really. Underneath everything else seemed strangely civilized.... His gaze was both wise and appealing, both friendly and bleak, both frank and utterly cynical," reads one book. His height is put at 6'5".
Here's Tom Cruise in the role:
Here's Anne Hathaway in the role:
11. Mr Wormwood's front teeth stuck out in the Matilda book.
"Mr Wormwood was a small ratty-looking man whose front teeth stuck out underneath a thin ratty moustache. He liked to wear jackets with brightly coloured checks and he sported ties that were usually yellow or pale green," the books say.
Here's Danny DeVito in the role:
12. And unlike her genteel on-screen version, Clarisse Renaldi chain-smokes and drinks Sidecars in the Princess Diaries, too.
Here's Julie Andrews in the role:
Here's Taylor Momsen in the role:
14. Elizabeth Bennet is considered the second-prettiest of her sisters in the Pride and Prejudice book, with asymmetric features.
"Her face is too thin; her complexion has no brilliancy; and her features are not at all handsome. Her nose wants character; there is nothing marked in its lines. Her teeth are tolerable, but not out of the common way; and as for her eyes, which have sometimes been called so fine, I never could perceive any thing extraordinary in them. They have a sharp, shrewish look, which I do not like at all; and in her air altogether, there is a self-sufficiency without fashion which is intolerable," says Caroline Bingley in the book — though she was a noted Lizzie Bennet hater, TBF.
Here's Kiera Knightley in the role:
Here's Lily Collins in the role:
16. Eugenia 'Skeeter' Phelan was "painfully tall" and "bony" with "almost translucent eyebrows" in the book of The Help. She also had a crooked nose.
Here's Emma Stone in the role:
17. Bilbo Baggins (and indeed all Hobbits) had round stomachs, went shoeless, and had really long brown fingers in The Hobbit books.
"They are inclined to be fat in the stomach; they dress in bright colours (chiefly green and yellow); wear no shoes, because their feet grow natural leathery soles and thick warm brown hair like the stuff on their heads (which is curly); have long clever brown fingers, good-natured faces, and laugh deep fruity laughs," the books say.