    We Found 11 Of The Very Best Things To Do In London This Weekend

    It's a Mother's Day *and* Paddy's Day double whammy, people.

    Amy Glover
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sure, this spring might feel about as springy as a 35-year-old mattress, but that doesn't mean London's venues have fallen flat. Besides, with both Paddy's Day and Mother's Day on this weekend, it's looking like you're going to have to brave the somewhat damp climes one way or another.

    Google / Weather.com

    And with the launch of BFI's queer film festival FLARE, the official opening of Trullo's new wine bar, and even the chance to nab yourself some free Mother's Day flowers, I'm sure your weekend plans will be worth the trek. Here are 11 of the best things we found to do in London this weekend:

    1. Foodies (and, uh, drinkies? Okay, gross word, I can see why we don't use that), rejoice: Trullo's wine bar is officially open.

    2. Get rid of your old clothes and shop for some new second-hand finds at Shelter's preloved donation event in King's Cross.

    3. BFI Flare Film festival, the UK's largest queer cinema bonanza, kicked off this Wednesday.

    4. Flabbergast's no-holds-barred Tragedy of MacBeth is running in Southwark Playhouse – it's gotten critics and audiences alike excited.

    5. I'm struggling to think of anything more wholesome (or Mother's Day-friendly) than a tea-blending session from Whittard of Chelsea.

    6. I headed along to Mr Fogg's all-new Pawnbroker's branch in Soho, and I'm incredibly glad I did.

    Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

    If you love old-timey ~aesthetics~, stunningly-presented cocktails, and truly tiny menus with adorable magnifying glasses, this place is for you. I loved my grownup 'In The Balance' cocktails (the ones on the scale), and their stunning Priceless Heirloom offering (on the right) was lychee and raspberry perfection. The (great) staff are in on the Victorian bit too – expect appropriately prim outfits and a restaurant-wide tech-free look that is (I hope that Fogg fella doesn't come at me for this) incredibly IG-worthy.

    Price: £13ish for an (excellent) cocktail.

    Location: 50 Dean St, London W1D 5BQ

    Weekend hours: 4 PM-12 AM Friday, 2 PM-12 AM Saturday and Sunday.

    7. Two words: Batman orchestra.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    If you're a DC fan, you won't want to miss this exclusive showing of The Batman In Concert on Saturday 18th March. Showing at Eventim Apollo in West London, the night will consist of a screening of The Batman (2022) alongside a live symphony orchestra rendition of the movie's captivating score.

    Nananananananananananananananana BOOK HERE! (Sorry). Tickets are £41.50+

    Location: 45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH

    Hours: Saturday, from 6:30 PM.

    8. Bindy Street and Bloosmbury flowers have paired up to offer a limited number of free bouquets this Mother's Day.

    9. Brand-new venue Lío is launching this Friday, and it combines Vegas-style entertainment with Mediterranean-inspired cooking (okay, I'm sold).

    10. ASK Italian's new Mother's Day menu is looking pretty primo to us, NGL.

    11. Head to Skylight Peckham for a rooftop Paddy's Day bonanza.