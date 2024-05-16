    "This Is My Favourite Movie Of All Time And I've Never Met Anyone Else Who Has Seen It" — 21 Of The Best Films You've Never Heard Of

    "This is my favourite movie of all time and I've never met anyone else who has seen it, or even heard of it."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A Redditor recently asked in r/AskReddit, "What’s a 10/10 movie but hardly anyone's heard of it?" Here are some of the most-upvoted answers:

    1. Breaking Away (1979)

    Four men leaning on a car and a bicycle, in casual attire, posing confidently
    20th Century Fox

    "It won an Oscar for the best screenplay... There aren’t many movies as human and decent as this one, especially not ones that also make you feel good about life and make you smile. The movie is an American classic and is so little known decades later. There's such little interest that it appears to be out of print on Blu-ray and possibly DVD as well. The last time I saw it on TV was on AMC circa 2012.

    Roger Ebert gave it four stars and called it 'a precious cinematic miracle.'"

    u/WhatsMyAgeAgain-182 

    2. The Lives of Others (2006)

    Kevin Spacey in character wearing headphones, in front of a microphone, looking focused
    Lionsgate / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "It's a film about a Stasi officer spying on a playwright, set in 1983 in East Germany. It's one of my favourite movies ever, and won an Academy Award, but doesn't seem to be so well known." 

    u/winston_C

    3. The Man From Earth (2007)

    Anchor Bay Entertainment / Shoreline Entertainment

    "It takes place almost entirely in one living room. It's a phenomenal movie about a man who may have lived for 15,000 years. He explains his experiences over time to his teacher colleagues as they try to poke holes in his story.

    After watching it, do not look for the sequel... it's very bad." 

    u/CommanderAze

    4. Waking Ned Divine (1999)

    Elderly gentleman wearing a helmet and goggles, riding a motorcycle with trees in the background
    20th Century Studios / Searchlight Pictures / Pathé

    "Hilarious. Heartwarming." 

    u/LinkCrawford

    "I was telling a group of my friends about this movie and organised a small party for people to come over and watch it. I was hyped for weeks. I told everyone it was a comedy and they'd laugh their asses off, it was so, so good.

    One person showed up. So I said f*ck it, we're watching it anyway.

    Another friend showed up late, ready for laughs. It was during the funeral scene. He was like, oh yeah, this is hilarious!

    Anyway, I married him.

    Point is, it's an awesome movie." 

    u/MANDALORIAN_WHISKEY

    5. Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990)

    Two men in historical attire stand close; one holds a spinning metal plate on a dagger
    Cinecom

    "Tim Roth and Gary Oldman. Do yourself a favour and watch it." 

    u/fainttoad

    "I just watched a live performance of this in Toronto performed by Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan. It was such a good play. Totally blew me away."

    u/Capncanuck0

    6. The Gods Must Be Crazy (1980)

    A smiling man outdoors with trees in the background
    20th Century Studios, Sony Pictures

    "Slapstick old school humour that reminds me of home...  It definitely doesn't appeal to everyone, and that's okay. It is such a core memory of my youth and it's amazing to share that with so many people." 

    u/Total_paradiso

    7. The Fall (2006)

    Man in historical military uniform with wide-brimmed hat from a film scene
    Roadside Attractions

    u/Last-Cry-4908  

    "The most beautiful movie both visually and thematically I have ever seen." 

    u/Traditional-Run-7438

    "This is my favourite movie of all time and I've never met anyone else who has seen it, or even heard of it." 

    u/Ngamoko

    8. The Station Agent (2003)

    Two stills from a movie featuring a man and a woman sitting together and a close-up of the man smiling
    Miramax

    u/Camille_Toh  

    "This is a lovely film. I’m going to mention that Peter Dinklage is the leading character (in a tremendous ensemble cast) in order to get more people to watch it." 

    u/Dogs_Akimbo

    9. Black Dynamite (2009)

    Character Black Dynamite in an action pose with a nunchaku, another character lies on the ground
    Sony Pictures / Icon Productions / Destination Films / Aerofilms, Apparition

    "It's legitimately one of the funniest movies of all time."

    u/Gettles

    10. Coherence (2013)

    Close-up of a concerned-looking woman with blonde hair
    Oscilloscope / Metrodome Distribution / Oscilloscope Pictures

    "It's an actual small-time movie most haven't heard of that is amazing."

    u/jinyx1

    "Coherence is my favourite movie in this little subgenre I like to call 'indie sci-fi mindf*ck.' I just love this movie so much. Very much lives in my head rent-free."

    u/Triseult

    11. Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai (1999)

    Man reading a book with intense focus, surrounded by cluttered shelves and a chart in the background
    Arthaus / Lionsgate Films, Madman Entertainment / MORE

    u/jinyx1

    "That recurring bit in Ghost Dog where he and the French guy talk every day despite not understanding each other was so endearing." 

    u/alltherobots

    12. The Endless (2017)

    Person in desert landscape holding a staff faces a large dragon-like creature
    Well Go USA Entertainment

    "It's another really fun small film."

    u/jinyx1

    "The Endless was SO good and I only recently met another person who had seen it! It was so subtly funny and unique. I tried to tell people about it after I saw it, but I feel like it snuck under the radar."

    u/PurincessZeldasLSD

    13. Border (2018)

    Person in plaid shirt with a concerned expression being touched on the face by another individual
    Tri Art Film /  Camera Film

    "It's amazing, I loved it, but do not read anything about it beforehand. It's one of the few movies I went into entirely blind and I was astounded by it by the end."

    u/introoutro

    14. Best in Show (2000)

    Two scenes from a TV show: Left - A woman holding a small dog. Right - A woman gesturing an &#x27;okay&#x27; sign near her eye
    Warner Bros.

    u/pistachio-pie

    "For that matter, all of Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, going back to This Is Spinal Tap, are amazing. I know Rob Reiner directed TIST but that set up all of the rest. Waiting For Guffman, A Mighty Wind, but Best In Show was the best one." 

    u/lparry8

    15. Shallow Grave (1994)

    Three actors sit side by side in director&#x27;s chairs, likely a behind-the-scenes shot from a film set
    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, MORE

    "Danny Boyle's first, and maybe best film.  Very young Ewan McGregor too!" 

    u/angryray 

    16. Dark City (1998)

    Character Voldemort from Harry Potter films with a menacing expression
    New Line Cinema

    "What a beautiful movie experience."

    u/Idiotan0n

    "It was Roger Ebert’s pick for best film of that year. If you were lucky enough to see it in the theatre, it was just such an engrossing film. Kiefer Sutherland apparently fought like crazy for his role because his career was sort of going off the rails, and you can tell he went for it in the role of the doctor. It still completely holds up." 

    u/poontong

    17. The Legend of 1900 (1998)

    Man in a long coat looking at a large ship in the distance at sea
    New Line Cinema / Medusa Film / Fine Line Features

    "I rarely encounter people who have heard of it (though I think its score was nominated for a major award so it’s hardly unknown). It’s a wonderful movie and I love recommending it to people!" 

    u/jaymdee  

    18. Moon (2009)

    Person in a space suit stands by a hatch with futuristic controls in a spacecraft
    Sony Pictures Classics / Sony Pictures Releasing International

    u/Whisky_Shivers

    "This used to be r/movies’s darling so much that it became a meme how much they brought it up and recommended it."

    u/anweisz

    19. Rachel Getting Married (2008)

    Woman with medium-length hair looking pensive with a blurred natural background
    Sony Pictures Classics

    "Superb." 

    u/SalesTaxBlackCat

    "I’m a psychologist and we had to watch this movie in grad school/write a paper on it as a means to learn about internal family systems. Just a really well-done film, top to bottom!"

    u/flanneled_man

    20. The Man from Snowy River (1982)

    Two characters in historical attire on a horse, man in a jacket and woman in a dress
    20th Century Studios / Hoyts

    u/krug8263

    "Epic movie. Loved it as a kid and it’s still a great watch. The score is something else and the main theme always gets me."

    u/Brasticus

    21. The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

    Two characters smiling, one wearing a &quot;Hudsucker Industries&quot; apron and bowtie, the other in a suit
    Warner Bros. Pictures / PolyGram Filmed Entertainment / The Rank Organisation

    u/djc6535  

    "My favourite Jennifer Jason Lee role. she was perfect in this." 

    u/thelxdesigner

    Thanks to the people of r/AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have any movies to add? Let us know in the comments below!