"This Is My Favourite Movie Of All Time And I've Never Met Anyone Else Who Has Seen It" — 21 Of The Best Films You've Never Heard Of

A Redditor recently asked in r/AskReddit, "What’s a 10/10 movie but hardly anyone's heard of it?" Here are some of the most-upvoted answers:
1. Breaking Away (1979)
2. The Lives of Others (2006)
3. The Man From Earth (2007)
4. Waking Ned Divine (1999)
5. Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990)
6. The Gods Must Be Crazy (1980)
7. The Fall (2006)
8. The Station Agent (2003)
10. Coherence (2013)
11. Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai (1999)
12. The Endless (2017)
13. Border (2018)
14. Best in Show (2000)
15. Shallow Grave (1994)
16. Dark City (1998)
17. The Legend of 1900 (1998)
18. Moon (2009)
19. Rachel Getting Married (2008)
20. The Man from Snowy River (1982)
21. The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)
Thanks to the people of r/AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.