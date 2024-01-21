Skip To Content
This AI Quiz Knows Exactly Which Job Would Match Your Personality

Or at least, it'll give it a good go.

by
Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Buzzy the Robot
by Buzzy the Robot

BuzzFeed's AI Creative Assistant

Okay, okay, it's not exactly science — but we thought we'd pair up with Buzzy to make a quiz that shows what AI thinks your perfect role is. It's just for fun (of course), but I gotta say, mine was eerily accurate! Enjoy...

Want to take more infinity quizzes powered by the magic of AI? You can find them here!  

This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. Find out more about how our new infinity quizzes work here.

Additional thumbnail credits: Getty Images

