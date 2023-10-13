TV and Movies·Posted on 13 Oct 2023"They Told Us, 'If You Guys Are So Sensitive, You Should Leave'" — 14 Times Actors Walked Off SetLights, camera, walkout.by Amy GloverBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Jennifer Aniston walked out on the Friends: The Reunion reboot a LOT, but for completely understandable reasons. NBC / Max When the actor returned with her castmates for the 2021 reunion, she found that it brought back a lot of memories from when she left in 2004. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "You get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'""It was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'" she said. "It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points." 1. Nicholas Cage allegedly walked off set when the armorer for The Old Way set off live ammunition close to him. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images / Saban Capital Group It's one thing to storm off set because of creative disputes; it's another to leave because a live gun goes off near you. Stu Brumbaugh, a key grip on the film, told The Wrap that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed upset Cage and others with her apparent inexperience. When she fired off live ammo for the third time without announcing it to the cast, Cage was irate, Brumbaugh told The Wrap. He apparently yelled "Make an announcement, you just blew my f***ing eardrums out!" before walking of set.In the same article by The Wrap, however, a producer said that "The details on some of these accounts specifically when it pertains to ‘The Old Way’ have been blown out of proportion.” Here's hoping they were. 2. Emma Watson is rumoured to have walked off the set of This Is The End after Channing Tatum danced in her face wearing just a G-string. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Sony Pictures Releasing Channing Tatum allegedly "decided to do some of his breakdancing in front of [Emma Watson] but alas he was in nothing but a thong", one source said. After that, rumours circulated that Watson had stormed off set — but while it seems she might have left the project in a rush, director Seth Rogan has stressed that it wasn't in an unprofessional way.He told GQ, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film." And he later Tweeted to explain that the scene diverged from the script, denying that she "stormed out". "The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit," he said. pic.twitter.com/ZJV0iM22sn— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 30, 2021 Twitter: @Sethrogen 3. James Caan reportedly left the set of Accidental Love after the director asked him to both cough and choke at the same time. Jack Robinson / Getty Images James walked off the set of the film, originally titled Nailed, after director David O. Russel asked his character to both cough and choke on a cookie, says The Hollywood Reporter. To be fair, does sound hard."Russell told Caan to cough and choke, but Caan argued that a person can’t both cough and choke to death at the same time. He reportedly left after Russell insisted they shoot the scene both ways, expressing concern that the choking version would be used in the final edit," they said.James' publicist didn't confirm the story but said the pair split due to creative differences. 4. Mayam Bialik walked off the set of Jeopardy to stand with striking writers. NBC The actor is well-known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, but she also took on a host role in Jeopardy. However, in May of 2023, she walked out of the set to support the writer's strike — Jeopardy is a WGA show, and might be surprised by how many Emmy award-winning writers are behind it. 5. And Dermot Mulroney walked off the set of The View for the same reason. ABC He was filming a pre-recorded interview for the talk show, and told the hosts that he could "symbolically walk off in support of the writers." Afterwards, he released a statement saying that "I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union." 6. Raven-Symoné walked out on the set of Raven's Home with her colleagues to protest a "don't say gay" bill. Disney Channel The actor walked out in protest of House Bill 1557, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. It's called that because it bans the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten until the third grade. "In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for," she shared in an Instagram post. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ravensymone 7. Terri Garr reportedly left the set of Star Trek after director Gene Roddenberry asked her to shorten her (already very mini) miniskirt. NBC Terri herself described the role as "a dippy secretary in a pink and orange costume and a very short skirt" in her autobiography. But, if author Lance Parkin's The Impossible Has Happened: The Life and Times of Gene Roddenberry is to be believed, Terri left the set when Gene asked to make her skirt even shorter. The franchise has been criticised for sexism since. Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager, told Radio Times that "It was extremely misogynist. That's what it was for years and Picard followed that to a certain extent. Roddenberry himself was that way. We are simply going to have to change this sensibility, this ideology, and we are, but it's like moving granite. It takes a long time." 8. About a dozen Native American actors walked out of The Ridiculous 6 because of insensitive jokes and inappropriate treatment, The Indian Country Today Media Network says. Netflix Adam Sandler's much-criticised comedy led around twelve Native American actors to walk off set in protest, The Indian Country Today Media Network said. "The examples of disrespect included Native women’s names such as Beaver’s Breath and No Bra, an actress portraying an Apache woman squatting and urinating while smoking a peace pipe, and feathers inappropriately positioned on a teepee," they report."They just treated us as if we should just be on the side. When we did speak with the main director, he was trying to say the disrespect was not intentional and this was a comedy," actor Loren Anthony said.And Alison Young said "We talked to the producers about our concerns. They just told us, 'If you guys are so sensitive, you should leave.' I was just standing there and got emotional and teary-eyed." 9. Ian McKellan almost left The Hobbit because of its greenscreen filming method. Dave Benett / Getty Images / Warner Bros. Pictures The actor, who played Gandalf in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, told Time Out "I was miserable [while filming The Hobbit]... I don’t remember a green screen on The Lord of the Rings. If Gandalf was on top of a mountain, I’d be there on the mountain. The technology was being invented while we were making the film. [In ‘The Lord of the Rings’] I wasn’t involved in any of that, I was away acting on a mountain."He also told Contact Music, "I cried, actually. I cried. Then I said out loud, 'This is not why I became an actor'. Unfortunately[,] the microphone was on and the whole studio heard." "It was so distressing and off-putting and difficult that I thought 'I don't want to make this film if this is what I'm going to have to do'," he told The Guardian. 10. Carl Weathers walked out of a scene in Rocky IV because his co-star "heave[d] him three feet into the corner". Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Swedish bodybuilder Dolph Lundgren took on the role of Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. But it sounds like he took the role wayyy too seriously — like, "putting Sylvester Stallone in hospital for eight days"-level seriously.So, I can understand why Carl didn't want to film too many fight scenes with the notably aggressive actor. "I saw Dolph Lundgren pick up Carl [Weathers] and heave him three feet into the corner when I was directing the scene between them; rather than retaliate, Carl got out of the ring and said something ferocious like, 'I'm calling my agent... I quit!'," Sylvester Stallone said in a 2006 interview.Carl's walk-out led to a four-day halt in filming — but hey, so did Stallone's eight-day hospital stay, so I'd pick that battle too. 11. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio walked off the set of The Abyss after a very intense drowning scene. 20th Century Studios Director James Cameron didn't want the actors in this movie to have stunt doubles. Instead, they sometimes spent twelve hours a day 40 feet underwater, — and one such scene in which Mary sacrifices herself before being revived by her co-star Ed Harris understandbly proved too much for her.In the scene, Ed was "screaming at her to come back and wake up, and I was slapping her across the face and I see that they've run out of film in the camera —there's a light on the camera — and nobody had said anything," he told Entertainment Weekly. "And Mary Elizabeth stood up and said, 'We are not animals!' and walked off the set. They were going to let me just keep slapping her around!" he added. 12. Diana Rigg walked off set because she wasn't feeling up for a closeup. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images / HBO Jessica Henwick, Diana's scene partner, told Entertainment Weekly that "She walked onto the set, and she went, 'I'm ready now!' A cameraman came over and went, 'Well, okay, but we haven't finished setting up.' She interrupted him and said, 'Roll the cameras!' And she just started doing her lines. She did two takes, and then the guy came over and was like, 'Great, now we're going to do a close-up.' And she just stood up and she went, 'I'm done!'""Now, she can't walk fast. She has to be helped. So basically we just sat there and watched as Diana Rigg effectively did her own version of storming off the set, but it was at 0.1 miles per hour. She cracked me up. I loved her," she added. Look, a slo-mo walkout is still a walkout, okay? 13. Jessica Alba nearly left the film industry altogether, never mind Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer specifically, after being asked to "be prettier" while crying. 20th Century Studios In fact, she told ELLE magazine that the direction almost made her give up acting altogether. “I remember when I was dying in ‘Silver Surfer,’" she told ELLE magazine in 2010. “The director was like, ‘It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? … Don’t do that thing with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears in.’" “It all got me thinking, 'Am I not good enough?' ” she added. “Are my instincts and my emotions not good enough? Do people hate them so much that they don’t want me to be a real person? … And so I just said, ‘F--- it. I don’t care about this business anymore.’” Do you agree with their decisions to walk out? Let us know in the comments below!