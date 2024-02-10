Skip To Content
    11 Actors Who Were Paid Not To Appear In Movies And TV Shows

    "I phoned him up, and I said, 'Brian, listen, you got any films you don't want me to be in, babe, I'm there for you any day!'"

    by Amy Glover

    1. James Gandolfini was paid $3 million by HBO not to appear in NBC's The Office, according to Steve Schrippa.

    After Steve Carrell left the show, the Sopranos star was chosen by NBC to replace him, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schrippa revealed in a 2021 interview. But HBO wanted the actor for other reasons, Steve says. "I think before James Spader and after Carell, they offered Jim [James Gandolfini] — I want to say $4 million — to play him for the season, and HBO paid him $3 million not to do it. That’s a fact. Jim was going to do it because he hadn’t worked and it was a number of years removed from when the show ended."

    2. Eric Stolz got paid not to appear in Back to the Future.

    He was originally set to play Marty McFly, but his more serious interpretation of the role didn't sit well with Robert Zemeckis, so he brought Michael J. Fox on instead — but still had to pay Eric for the work he'd done so far.

    3. Bob Hoskins was given $200,000 for not playing Al Capone in The Untouchables.

    Director Brian De Palma assembled an amazing cast for the movie, including Robert De Niro. Brian knew Robert was in high demand, however, so he asked British actor Bob Hoskins if he'd take the part in case Robert dipped last minute (Bob said yes). Robert ended up being able to play the role, and Bob found out he'd lost the part via cheque; "Linda [Bob's wife] and me are sitting out having breakfast one morning, and Linda's opening the [mail]," he said. "She said, 'Oh, what's this?' It was a check for $200,000. It said, 'Thanks for your time. Love, Brian.' I phoned him up, and I said, 'Brian, listen, you got any films you don't want me to be in, babe, I'm there for you any day!'"

    4. The creators of Alien 3 used images of Micheal Biehn in the movie instead of hiring the actor. Michael got wind of this and then charged the studios a hefty fee for use of his likeness.

    Speaking to AICN, the actor said, "So I called my agent up and he called up Fox and said, 'you can’t use Michael’s image.' They said, 'okay, we’ll get back to you.' I got a call from [director] David Fincher saying 'Please, can we just… We’d really like to use your character.” And first of all I was like 'F**k you for not putting me in the movie.'” He added, "they said 'We want to use your picture' and I said 'Okay, you can use my picture. It’s going to cost you and it’s going to cost you a lot.' So they paid me a lot of money to use my picture in that movie."

    5. Shailene Woodley was paid for not appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

    The Divergent star accepted the role of Mary-Jane Watson in the movie, a romantic interest for Peter Parker. However, director Marc Webb decided to cut her scenes to streamline the film — of course, she still got paid for her time.

    6. Some say Nicolas Cage was paid $20 million not to play Superman in Superman Lives.

    Tim Burton directed the movie in which Cage was set to star; Nicolas Cage seemed really excited about the role, saying, “I particularly want to say to children, ‘It’s OK to be different.’ Kids that are in class getting called weirdo, don’t feel bad because, you know, Superman’s a weirdo. He’s from outer space… I think it’ll have a lot of soul. That’s what I’m going for.” However, the film got pulled before the studio could start filming — and some say Nicolas got to keep the money thanks to a pay-or-play contract.

    Catch him on set here:

    7. Paul Rudd was paid not to appear in Bridesmaids.

    Originally, the actor was meant to play Annie (Kristen Wiig)'s blind date in the movie. He filmed the scene, but it ended up being cut to keep the movie streamlined; due to the  Screen Actors Guild, Paul still got paid for his part (though we don't know how much).

    8. Tobey Maguire was paid not to play the writer in the Life of Pi movie (some say because he was too famous for Western audiences).

    The actor, who was going to play a writer in the movie, ended up not being the right pick for Ang Lee (who has worked with Tobey in the past in Ice Storm). After initially signing him up for the project, Ang eventually said "To be consistent with the other casting choices made for the film, I decided to go with an entirely international cast." The former Peter Parker seemed happy with the change (likely not least because he was still getting paid). 

    9. Harrison Ford's role as a headteacher in ET was cut, but his paycheck seems to have gone through nonetheless.

    The actor was originally meant to be in a scene involving frogs and levitation (yes, really). But director Spielberg ultimately decided "That was the scene that we cut out" — though Harrison will have been paid for the role. 

    Here's the deleted scene:

    10. Tim Roth was paid not to play a butler in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

    The actor, who has worked pretty consistently with the film's director Tarantino in the past, accepted to role of an English butler to a hairdresser in the film. However, the film —  which was three hours long after editing — needed streamlining, so Tarantino cut his scenes (and his cheque). 

    11. Johnny Depp got paid $16 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore despite not appearing once in the movie.

    Jonny Depp, who was working with Warner Bros. for the film, had filmed one scene before Warner cut him from the project due to the results of various trials he was involved in (including a judge's verdict in the UK that 12 of 14 domestic abuse allegations against him were substantially true). However, he had already filmed one scene and had a pay-or-play contract with Warner, which meant they were on the hook for the full fee.

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!