11 Actors Who Were Paid Not To Appear In Movies And TV Shows

4.
The creators of Alien 3 used images of Micheal Biehn in the movie instead of hiring the actor. Michael got wind of this and then charged the studios a hefty fee for use of his likeness.
5.
Shailene Woodley was paid for not appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
8.
Tobey Maguire was paid not to play the writer in the Life of Pi movie (some say because he was too famous for Western audiences).
9.
Harrison Ford's role as a headteacher in ET was cut, but his paycheck seems to have gone through nonetheless.
10.
Tim Roth was paid not to play a butler in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
11.
Johnny Depp got paid $16 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore despite not appearing once in the movie.
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!