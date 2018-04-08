 back to top
This Quiz Will Give You A Custom Tarot Card Based On Your Period

These cards understand your period more than you do.

Andrea Hickey
Andrea Hickey
  1. How heavy is your flow, typically?
    Light
    Medium
    Heavy
    EXTREMELY<br />HEAVY OMFG<br />

  2. Which of these menstrual products do you like using the most?
    Tampon
    Pad
    Menstrual cup
    Period underwear

  3. Do you ever mention your period in conversation, or do you keep it to yourself?
    I talk about it sometimes
    I keep that sh*t on the down low!

  4. What's the worst thing that's ever happened to you on your period?
    Bled through all my clothes
    Screamed at someone
    Thought my period was over but stained the sheets during sex
    My pad's wings stuck to itself
    Bled on my nicest pair of underwear
    Got period-shamed
    Couldn't go to work because my cramps were so bad
    Dropped my menstrual cup in the toilet

  5. If your period was a person or creature, what would it be?
    Some kind of angry poltergeist that's always tormenting me
    A shapeshifting monster I can never keep track of
    A friend who acts out at times, but ultimately respects me
    A super villain who is my archenemy

