How Many 2018 Trends Did You Participate In?

Did you enjoy all the trends this year had to offer, or blaze your own trail?

Andrea Hickey
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. How many 2018 trends did you participate in??
    Bought sporty-yet-fashionable leggings
    Via outdoorvoices.com
    Bought a faux fur coat
    Via urbanoutfitters.com
    Bought an Adidas brand item of clothing
    Via urbanoutfitters.com
    Bought Vans sneakers
    Via urbanoutfitters.com
    Bought chunky sneakers
    Via urbanoutfitters.com
    Bought holographic clothing/accessories
    Via hipsterkid.com
    Wore a fashionable fanny pack
    Via urbanoutfitters.com
    Wore androgynous fashion
    Via us.wconcept.com
    Got baby bangs
    Via Instagram: @visiblejune
    Wore color-changing lipstick
    Via sephora.com
    Wore holographic highlighter
    Attended/hosted a very extra gender reveal party
    Via @ChurchCarlton / Twitter
    Pranked your kid into feeling "invisible"
    Via buzzfeednews.com
    Named your kid one of the top five names of 2018
    Via babycenter.com
    Bought something with flip sequins on it
    Via bedbathandbeyond.com
    Used a Juul
    Via juul.com
    Got a delicate tattoo
    Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ciotka_zu_tattoo/?utm_source=ig_embed
    Got tested with 23 and Me
    Via 23andme.com
    Got your dog tested with Embark
    Via embarkvet.com
    Got an iPhone Xs
    Via apple.com
    Posted the same vacation Instagram as millions of others
    Via buzzfeed.com
    Stanned Pete and Ariana's relationship
    Via youtube.com
    Used the phrase "big dick energy"
    Via vice.com
    Made a "Thank U, Next" meme
    Via @tatianatenreyro / Twitter
    Made a "Moth Lamp" meme
    Via knowyourmeme.com
    Made an "Is this a pigeon?" meme
    Via knowyourmeme.com
    Made a TikTok video
    Via instagram.com
    Did the #InMyFeelings challenge and jumped out of a car
    Via instagram.com
    Dressed up as Post Malone for halloween
    Via instagram.com
    Wore tiny sunglasses
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
    Followed/discussed Kylie's pregnancy
    Via instagram.com
    Removed your lip fillers
    Via instagram.com
