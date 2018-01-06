 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending

14 Hard Truths About Being Back At Work After Being Out For A Week

Show of hands if you're reluctantly back on the grind.

Posted on
Adrian Leandro
Adrian Leandro
BuzzFeed Staff

1. You forget how god-awful horrifying the sound of your morning alarm really is.

Flashback to last week, when time was a construct and you could stay in bed forever.
Nickelodeon

Flashback to last week, when time was a construct and you could stay in bed forever.

2. And without a major holiday to count down toward, you search in vain for something to look forward to.

**Searches for a bright spot on the calendar** **Fails**
Getty Images

**Searches for a bright spot on the calendar** **Fails**

Advertisement

3. You reluctantly bid farewell to your daily Peppermint Mocha habit.

Since the whole "Christmas calories don't count" won't fly anymore.
Instagram / Via instagram.com

Since the whole "Christmas calories don't count" won't fly anymore.

4. Oh, and there's a chance you're still a tiny bit hungover.

Either from the champagne, or the just 2017 in general.
Getty Images

Either from the champagne, or the just 2017 in general.

5. And getting dressed requires a nearly insurmountable level of effort.

Goodbye sweatpants, and hello waistbands. :(
Getty Images

Goodbye sweatpants, and hello waistbands. :(

6. The morning commute feels like some fresh new hell to get used to all over again.

Was the traffic always this bad????
Getty Images

Was the traffic always this bad????

7. When you first get to your desk, it feels briefly homey for a hot sec...

Like, okay, we did miss our favorite coffee mug...
Getty Images

Like, okay, we did miss our favorite coffee mug...

Advertisement

8. But then your co-workers trickle in, and you have to awkwardly greet them all...

"I, uh, missed you guys?" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

"I, uh, missed you guys?"

9. And listen to all of their vacation stories.

And you know Sharon won't be letting up about her Aruba getaway anytime soon.
Getty Images

And you know Sharon won't be letting up about her Aruba getaway anytime soon.

10. The worst part, of course, is seeing your office enemy again.

You forgot how much you took the luxury of not dealing with them every day for granted.
Getty Images

You forgot how much you took the luxury of not dealing with them every day for granted.

11. It's back to the ol' Tupperware flow for lunch...

We didn't think it was possible, but the sad desk lunch somehow feels even sadder.
Getty Images

We didn't think it was possible, but the sad desk lunch somehow feels even sadder.

12. And afterward, you already feel impossibly tired even though it's only 2 p.m.

TBH we need a vacation after that vacation. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via giphy.com

TBH we need a vacation after that vacation.

13. So, you spend the rest of your day counting down the hours until you can leave...

It is maybe the most painful block of hours you've ever experienced.
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images

It is maybe the most painful block of hours you've ever experienced.

14. And of course, viscerally hating anyone who's somehow still on vacation.

It's just not fair.
Nickelodeon

It's just not fair.

This post was translated from Spanish.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss