Area Of Expertise: Crying Over “The X Factor”

I don’t know about you, but whenever I need to let loose a Kim Kardashian–esque ugly-cry, I binge-watch clips of reality TV talent competitions on YouTube. American Idol, Rising Star, The Voice, The Voice Kids, The Voice UK, America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, New Zealand’s Got Talent. México Tiene Talento works too — it doesn’t matter that my Spanish is terrible (that’s Spanish for “terrible”). The language of music is, as they say, universal. If the show features live vocal performance of any variety, chances are I’ve cried to it.

The scene is as grim as you might imagine: Picture me slumped and nearly horizontal in bed, with the sick glow of my laptop radiating across my damp, swollen complexion until 2, maybe 3, in the morning. No one would call me picky about my clip selection by the time the 11th hour rolls around, but I always prefer watching the audition clips first. They’re less processed, more raw, more able to serve up the hyperreal sentiment I find myself needing from my position behind the screen, where the modern experience of human empathy is typically diminished to a few lackluster heart emojis.

I want so much more than heart emojis. I want pomp and circumstance, smoke machines, some kid-from-the-neighborhood’s name flashing in bright, garish light. I want to share big Heartbreak and big Triumph. And, more than anything, I want to weep in collective relief with a live theater audience over the discovery that yes, Korea’s Got Talent contestant Choi Sung-bong — a 21-year-old construction worker who, after being left at an orphanage when he was 3, spent his childhood on the streets of Daejeon, South Korea — is nothing short of a natural.

But when it comes to mainlining pure, uncut emotion, my drug of choice is and always will be The X Factor. The international TV franchise originated in the UK in 2004 as a creation of Simon Cowell — TV’s “Mr. Nasty” — following his success as the caustic judge everyone loved to hate on American Idol and its shorter-lived British cousin, Pop Idol. The American version of The X Factor aired from 2011 to 2013, and though it hardly became the cultural phenomenon that Idol was in the early aughts, I’m proud to say I’ve cried (and cried) to all three schmaltzy seasons since then. Doesn’t anyone remember college lovebirds and Season 3 winners Alex & Sierra? Love has wings, y’all, and it flew Alex & Sierra all the way to the top.



The procedural differences between X Factor: USA and American Idol are, in fact, negligible. Both shows award the winner a record deal worth a couple million dollars, both are judged by a panel of celebrity judges that includes Simon Cowell, and both allow viewers to pass Kantian judgment on contestants through a democratic, at-home voting process. In transitioning from Idol to X Factor, Cowell said his main goal was to “supersize everything,” which is exactly what he did, combining the dramatic glitz and glamour of Idol with the homespun earthiness of the Got Talent franchise (while also leaving Ryan Seacrest’s humiliating voiceover behind).