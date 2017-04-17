Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

US Citizen Goes Missing In Mexico After Begging For Help On Facebook Live

In the video last week, Hugo Castro said he was being chased for days by a group of criminals and needed immediate help. He hasn't been seen since.

Posted on
Adolfo Flores
Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Facebook

Standing on the side of a busy Mexican highway, a Southern California immigrant rights activist turned his Facebook Live to beg for help, saying a group of criminals had been chasing him for days.

“I seriously need help,” Hugo Castro, a US citizen who works with the San Diego-based Border Angels, said in Spanish on Thursday. “My battery is going to die, I’m not going to move from here.”

He hasn't been seen since.

In a statement, Border Angels, which advocates for immigrant rights on the US-Mexico border, said Castro disappeared somewhere between Mexico City and Puebla.

Gabriela Cortes / Via facebook.com

In the video, Castro said he was at Kilometer 37 of the highway heading toward Puebla after joining a caravan following a group of Central American asylum seekers as they made their way to the US border.

Castro said the group of criminals, which he did not specifically identify, had been following him for days in freight vehicles, passing him and waiting for him up ahead at various points. He then pointed his phone to a gas station coming up on the road, saying a group was waiting for him there.

“I thought I was going to be smarter than them, they’re a very powerful group,” Castro said.

Enrique Morones, founder and director of Border Angels, said he took Castro to the border and was in touch with him for a couple of days before he suddenly went radio silent.

“I’m very worried about Hugo,” Morones told BuzzFeed News. “He did communicate with someone on Friday from a cab in Mexico City and that’s the last we heard of him.”

On Sunday, his wife Gabriela Cortes wrote on Facebook that they had been able to file a formal complaint with the attorney general’s office in Mexico City.

“We’re waiting to see if they can view security cameras the city uses,” she wrote.

The attorney general’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adolfo Flores is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews