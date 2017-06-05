Two Men Were Arrested In Connection With The Deadly Ghost Ship Fire That Killed 36 People

Share On more Share On more

Two people were charged Monday in connection with the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people inside a warehouse party in Oakland, California.

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris were charged with 36 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, said Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.

"Almena and Harris knowingly created a fire trap with inadequate means of escape," O'Malley said at a news conference. "They then filled that area with human beings and they are now facing the consequences of those actions."

Because the Dec. 2 fire consumed most of the evidence, the specific cause will likely remain undetermined, prosecutors said, although they maintained it would not affect their ability to bring the case.

