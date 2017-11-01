Trump Is Just The Latest Person To Call For An End To The Diversity Visa Program

In calling for the termination of the diversity visa lottery program that the man suspected of killing eight people in a terrorist attack in New York used to enter the United States, Donald Trump has joined a chorus of people who've objected to the program over the years.
Two bills already had been filed in Congress to do away with the program, which Trump said the New York attacker used to bring 23 other people into the US, through a process some call “chain migration” – when an immigrant sponsors relatives as immigrants.
“He was the point of contact, the primary point of contact for – this is preliminarily – 23 people that came in or potentially came in with him,” Trump said. “And that is not acceptable. We want to get rid of chain migration. And we have wanted to do that for a long time.”
The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the attack came to the United States from Uzbekistan through the diversity visa program in 2010. That year 3,356 people from Uzbekistan were awarded visas to come to the US under the program, according to figures from the State Department.
The program, which allows as many as 50,000 people into the US annually. It takes applications from residents of countries that send few immigrants to the US.
Sarah Pierce, an associate policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, recently told BuzzFeed News that many don’t believe the program would survive under the new administration.
"Few of us expect it to survive the next major immigration reform, just because a lot of politicians have had it in their mind for elimination for a while," Pierce said.
The online application for the diversity visa lottery program was shutdown due to technical issues in October forcing an unknown number of people who’d used the site before it was temporarily shuttered to reapply.
Adolfo Flores is a national security correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. He focuses on immigration.
Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.