Trump Is Just The Latest Person To Call For An End To The Diversity Visa Program

In calling for the termination of the diversity visa lottery program that the man suspected of killing eight people in a terrorist attack in New York used to enter the United States, Donald Trump has joined a chorus of people who've objected to the program over the years.

Two bills already had been filed in Congress to do away with the program, which Trump said the New York attacker used to bring 23 other people into the US, through a process some call “chain migration” – when an immigrant sponsors relatives as immigrants.

“He was the point of contact, the primary point of contact for – this is preliminarily – 23 people that came in or potentially came in with him,” Trump said. “And that is not acceptable. We want to get rid of chain migration. And we have wanted to do that for a long time.”

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the attack came to the United States from Uzbekistan through the diversity visa program in 2010. That year 3,356 people from Uzbekistan were awarded visas to come to the US under the program, according to figures from the State Department.