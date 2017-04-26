The Trump Administration Launched An Office To Highlight Crimes Committed By Undocumented Immigrants

Federal officials announced on Wednesday the launch of an office dedicated to assisting victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office was created in response to one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly said at a press conference.

“All crime is terrible, but these victims as represented here are unique, and they are all too often ignored,” Kelly said. “They are casualties of crimes that should never have taken place because the people who victimized them should never have been here in our country. These crimes, in many ways, were preventable.”

Kelly shook the hands of family members of people killed or injured by undocumented immigrants, before leaving the DC press conference without taking questions.

The opening of the office comes a day after a federal judge barred the Trump administration from enforcing part of an executive order that would’ve threatened federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, calling it “clearly unconstitutional.” The provision sought to deny funds to cities that refused to work with federal immigration authorities.

Salvador Sarmiento, national campaign coordinator for the National Day Labor Organizing Network, said the goal of the VOICE program was to instill fear of non-white immigrants and another step by the Trump administration to create institutions that legitimize racist government propaganda.

“It is blatantly racist and a dangerous new tool for extremists and white supremacists,” Sarmiento said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “Trump’s weapon is fear. Trump wants white people to fear anyone who is not white. And he wants all of us to fear him and his administration.”