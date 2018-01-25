The White House Says It Supports Giving Citizenship To 1.8 Million DREAMers

The White House on Thursday proposed legislation that would provide 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the US illegally as children a path to citizenship, in exchange for a $25 billion "trust fund" for border security and significant cuts to family-based immigration.

The one-page framework released by the Trump administration calls for increased funding of federal immigration authorities and speeding up the deportation of undocumented immigrants in exchange for legalizing a group of young immigrants with a 10 to 12-year path to citizenship.

White House officials said the proposal would benefit recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as well as other DREAMers who were eligible for the program but didn’t apply.

The news comes a day after President Trump said that he is open to a pathway to citizenship for a group of younger immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.

In impromptu remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said that protections for recipients of the DACA program could “morph into” citizenship over a decade.

The $25 billion "trust fund" would go towards the US “border wall system” and includes improvements along the northern border, according to the White House document. It also calls for the prompt removal of undocumented immigrants regardless of what countries they came from.

The Trump administration is also proposing restricting family-based immigration, or "chain migration" as its been pejoratively called, to only spouses and children of citizens and lawful permanent residents. The move would drastically change the current immigration system which allows citizens to sponsor siblings, parents, and married adult children.

The legislation, which was similar to a previous bipartisan Senate proposal, also calls for the elimination of the diversity visa lottery.