The White House Says It Supports Giving Citizenship To 1.8 Million DREAMers

The White House on Thursday proposed legislation that would provide 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the US illegally as children a path to citizenship, in exchange for a $25 billion "trust fund" for border security and significant cuts to family-based immigration.
The one-page framework released by the Trump administration calls for increased funding of federal immigration authorities and speeding up the deportation of undocumented immigrants in exchange for legalizing a group of young immigrants with a 10 to 12-year path to citizenship.
White House officials said the proposal would benefit recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as well as other DREAMers who were eligible for the program but didn’t apply.
The news comes a day after President Trump said that he is open to a pathway to citizenship for a group of younger immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.
In impromptu remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said that protections for recipients of the DACA program could “morph into” citizenship over a decade.
The $25 billion "trust fund" would go towards the US “border wall system” and includes improvements along the northern border, according to the White House document. It also calls for the prompt removal of undocumented immigrants regardless of what countries they came from.
The Trump administration is also proposing restricting family-based immigration, or "chain migration" as its been pejoratively called, to only spouses and children of citizens and lawful permanent residents. The move would drastically change the current immigration system which allows citizens to sponsor siblings, parents, and married adult children.
The legislation, which was similar to a previous bipartisan Senate proposal, also calls for the elimination of the diversity visa lottery.
Doug Andres, spokesperson for House Speaker Paul Ryan, lauded the White House plan.
“We’re grateful for the president showing leadership on this issue and believe his ideas will help us ultimately reach a balanced solution,” Andres said.
Lorella Praeli, ACLU director of immigration policy and campaigns, said the White House’s proposal was hateful and xenophobic because it would slash legal immigration to levels not seen since the racial quotas of the 1920s, eliminate legal channels for African countries, and spend $25 billion on a wasteful border wall.
“Stephen Miller has said that his proposal is ‘extremely generous,’ but the only community that benefits from this supposed generosity are white supremacists,” Praeli said. “The White House proposal is clearly an effort to sabotage bipartisan talks on the issue by continuing to put issues on the table that are non-starters.”
Michael Needham, executive director of Heritage Action, called the Trump administration’s move amnesty that will continue to grow.
“Amnesty comes in many forms, but it seems they all eventually grow in size and scope,” Needham said in a statement. “If any amnesty negotiations are to take place, they should remain extremely limited in scope so as not to encourage further illegal immigration.”
Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez said the deal the Trump administration was trying to push was laughable.
“$25 billion as ransom for Dreamers with cuts to legal immigration and increases to deportations doesn’t pass the laugh test,” Gutiérrez said. “The President cannot be trusted to keep his word or maintain his position for more than a couple of hours and every time the hardliners on immigration inside and outside the White House shift his position, we get farther from a deal to serve the will of the American people to give Dreamers a way to live here legally.”
The Democratic representative, who is serving his final term, said it would be cheaper to erect a 50-foot concrete statue of a middle finger and point it towards Latin America than fund Trump’s $25 billion “border wall system.”
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said the proposal demonstrated that it was not only focused on finding a permanent solution for 1.8 million DREAMers, but also border security.
“This administration is putting forward a serious proposal to both of these issues, something that cannot be said of previous administrations,” Diaz-Balart said.
