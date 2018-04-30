US Officials Still Have Not Allowed Members Of The Central American Caravan To Apply For Asylum

People who are going to turn themselves in are wearing white strips of fabric so they can be identified. About 150 to 200 people will ask for asylum today, half of them are children. https://t.co/Sm1VGH7hrD

On Sunday evening, about 50 asylum seekers who have made their way through Mexico as part of a caravan of Central Americans walked into the San Ysidro Port of Entry, just south of San Diego, but US border authorities have not allowed them to ask for asylum.

The caravan started with about 1,200 to 1,500 people and on Sunday about 40 presented themselves at the San Ysidro port of entry in the United States to ask for asylum, citing violence and political oppression. As of Sunday evening, the US border authorities had still not allowed them to ask for asylum.

Alex Mensing, of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group that helped organize the caravan, told BuzzFeed News that the first group to approach the entryway to the US were told by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) that they were at capacity.

"CBP officials said we are at capacity — at this time we cannot accept anymore asylum seekers, you can wait on one side," Mensing said. "So the asylum seekers are next to the door waiting for whenever it is CBP is capable of receiving asylum seekers."

It is still not clear what will happen to them in the long run, because the US president, attorney general, and leaders of the Department of Homeland Security have called the caravan a threat to national security.

US law does require that asylum seekers be given a fair hearing. If migrants tell border officials that the are afraid to return to their country of origin, they have to be processed and held until an asylum officer can determine if their claims are credible. Still, that process often takes months.

“We wish the United States government was capable of accepting more than a few hundred asylum seekers at any given time since we can certainly pick up more than a thousand people in an ICE raid on any given day and deport them," Mensing said. "But unfortunately that is not the case. Hopefully one day that is the case.