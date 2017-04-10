Two Adults Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide At California Elementary School

Share On more Share On more

None of their identities were immediately released.

Police Lt. Mike Madden said a woman was fatally shot, and an adult male was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a classroom at North Park Elementary. Two students injured in the shooting were in critical condition.

Police said two adults were dead and two students injured in what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, school shooting on Monday.

Law Enforcement from all over the region respond to shooting inside NorthPark elementary school in San Bernardino

Police said they don't believe the children were targeted. They were also working to confirm the relationship between the two adults.

Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, said they received a report of an active shooter at about 10:28 a.m.



Police arrived minutes later as officials locked down the campus. Students were taken to Cajon High School to be picked up by their parents. The public, meanwhile, was urged to avoid the area.

Garcia said there are no campus police at the district's elementary schools. They do have unarmed security at the middle schools and uniformed police at high schools.



Police said the shooter's gun was not visible when he arrived at the school to visit the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.