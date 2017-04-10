Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Two Adults Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide At California Elementary School

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said two adults were killed and two students were injured in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

Posted on
Adolfo Flores
Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Law Enforcement from all over the region respond to shooting inside NorthPark elementary school in San Bernardino
Doug Saunders @crimeshutterbug

Law Enforcement from all over the region respond to shooting inside NorthPark elementary school in San Bernardino

Reply Retweet Favorite

Police said two adults were dead and two students injured in what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, school shooting on Monday.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said one of the two dead adults at North Park Elementary was believed to be the shooter.

"We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," Burguan said in a tweet.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.
Chief Jarrod Burguan @SBPDChief

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, said they received a report of an active shooter at about 10:28 a.m.

Garcia said they don’t have campus police at the elementary school. They do have unarmed security at the middle schools and campus police at the high schools.

Students were being taken to Cajon High School for safety and to be picked up by their parents. The public, meanwhile, was urged to avoid the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, school police, and California Highway Patrol were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Adolfo Flores is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App