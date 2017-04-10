Two Adults Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide At California Elementary School

Police said two adults were dead and two students injured in what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, school shooting on Monday.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said one of the two dead adults at North Park Elementary was believed to be the shooter.
"We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," Burguan said in a tweet.
Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, said they received a report of an active shooter at about 10:28 a.m.
Garcia said they don’t have campus police at the elementary school. They do have unarmed security at the middle schools and campus police at the high schools.
Students were being taken to Cajon High School for safety and to be picked up by their parents. The public, meanwhile, was urged to avoid the area.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, school police, and California Highway Patrol were responding to the scene.
