Two Adults Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide At California Elementary School

Law Enforcement from all over the region respond to shooting inside NorthPark elementary school in San Bernardino

Police said two adults were dead and two students injured in what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, school shooting on Monday.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said one of the two dead adults at North Park Elementary was believed to be the shooter.

"We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," Burguan said in a tweet.