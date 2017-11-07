Nicaraguan Immigrants To Lose Temporary Protected Status In The US

The Trump administration on Monday said it is terminating temporary special deportation protections for thousands of Nicaraguans affected by a 1998 hurricane that devastated the Central American country.

The decision affects about 2,500 Nicaraguans, many of whom have lived in the US for nearly two decades, raising US-born children.

Immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are allowed to live and work in the US if it is determined that they are unable to safely return to their home country because of an environmental disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary conditions.

The temporary protection for Nicaraguans will end in a year in order to allow for “an orderly transition,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said additional information was needed before deciding whether to revoke or extend TPS for an estimated 57,000 Hondurans, which is now set to expire July 5, 2018.

Federal officials said there was no request made by the Nicaraguan government to extend TPS for its people.

"Those substantial but temporary conditions caused in Nicaragua by Hurricane Mitch no longer exist, and thus, under the applicable statute, the current TPS designation must be terminated," DHS said in a statement.

Iris Acosta, an Honduran with TPS who works as a housekeeper at The W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills, said she cried when a friend told her the news. Even though a decision has been delayed for Honduras, Acosta doesn’t expect her fate will be much different than that of Nicaraguans.

“It just feels like the administration is playing with us,” Acosta. “It just doesn’t seem fair, we’re fighters who come to the US to work hard and the government knows what the conditions back home are.”

Acosta said violence, extortion, and unemployment is rampant in Honduras. She can’t imagine it will be easy for a 51-year-old woman to find a job. With the money Acosta makes in the US she helps sustain three kids back, her mother, and other family members when they need help.

On Sunday, Acosta said she had to send $84 to Honduras so one of their nephews could see a doctor at a private hospital because the public ones never have enough medicine or doctors. The pressure of being one of the main breadwinners for her transnational family has weighed heavily on her in light of the looming TPS decision.

“They say this was always temporary but why did they wait 20 years?” Acosta said. “It seems so easy to them to say they ‘We don’t want you here,’ but it’s not fair. It’s inhumane.”

Haitians and Salvadorans are also waiting to hear what the US is going to do with their TPS designation. TPS for Haitians expires Jan. 22, 2018, and for Salvadorans, March 9, 2018. Immigrants from El Salvador make up the largest number of TPS recipients at 195,000. Haitians affected by the decision number 46,000.

TPS was established by Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990. The secretary of homeland security decides whether a country is unsafe for its nationals to return, revoking or extending the special protected status.