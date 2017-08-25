New Hurricane Harvey Danger: Border Patrol Checkpoints

The ACLU is worried undocumented immigrants will refuse to leave dangerous areas out of fear of running into Border Patrol checkpoints.

Immigrant advocates worried Friday that the Border Patrol's decision to keep its immigration checkpoints open in southeast Texas would discourage undocumented immigrants from fleeing Hurricane Harvey for fear of deportation. Motorists are asked if they are US citizens at the checkpoints. BuzzFeed News previously has reported that the checkpoints make undocumented immigrants feel trapped because they can’t cross them without risking being stopped, arrested and deported. Some immigrants avoid crucial medical care because of the checkpoints.

“By keeping checkpoints open, the Border Patrol is putting undocumented people and mixed-status families at risk out of fear of deportation," Lorella Praeli, the ACLU's director of immigration policy and campaigns, said in a statement. “This is a disgusting move from the Border Patrol that breaks with past practices. The Border Patrol should never keep checkpoints open during any natural disasters in the United States. Everyone, no matter the color of their skin or background, is worth saving.” In a separate statement to the Texas Tribune, which which first reported on the issue, the agency said it would keep the checkpoints open "unless there is a danger to the safety of the traveling public and our agents."

“Border Patrol resources, including personnel and transportation, will be deployed on an as needed basis to augment the efforts and capabilities of local-response authorities,” the agency said. “The Border Patrol is a law enforcement agency and we will not abandon our law enforcement duties.” The Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas could get hit with flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has a storm surge watch and tropical storm warning in effect for the area. Border Patrol agents have the authority to stop and search motorists, for any reason, up to 100 miles from the border. Astrid Dominguez, a policy strategist for ACLU of Texas, said that at a time of emergency US Border Patrol should prioritize the safety of everyone who lives in Texas.



“It is unconscionable that the Border Patrol is sending a dangerous, wrong message to our community by refusing to temporarily suspend immigration enforcement during an evacuation, as they did in 2016 and 2012," Dominguez said. "We call on CBP to put public safety first and ensure that, no matter their status, families who wish to leave the area can do so unimpeded.”

In a joint statement, US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it would not conduct routine non-criminal immigration enforcement operations at evacuation sites or assistance centers, like shelters or food banks. However, the agencies declined to clarify if this would include checkpoints as well.

"The Department's law enforcement components will be at the ready to help anyone in need of assistance. In evacuation or response, we are committed to making sure that we can assist local authorities quickly, safely, and efficiently," the agencies said. "The laws will not be suspended, and we will be vigilant against any effort by criminals to exploit disruptions caused by the storm."





