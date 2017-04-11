Ohio Mother With No Criminal Record Will Be Deported Despite Pleas In Court

A federal court on Tuesday denied a last ditch effort by an undocumented mother of four US citizen children with no criminal history to stop her deportation to Mexico.

The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied Maribel Trujillo-Diaz’s motion for an emergency stay of removal while her request to reopen her case in immigration court was considered.

Her legal team and supporters said Trujillo-Diaz is the victim of new President Trump-era policies that make any undocumented immigrant subject to deportation despite having US-born children and not having a criminal record. Under President Obama, such people were considered a low priority for immigration enforcement.

Trujillo-Diaz, an asylum seeker, had been checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and complying with Obama-era rules.

"Maribel is a very good example of why these policies are so misguided," her attorney, Emily Brown, told BuzzFeed News. "If a mother of four US citizen kids who has no criminal record is up for deportation, then this is an inhuman policy that everyone needs to know about."

Trujillo-Diaz legal setback came on the same day US Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on federal prosecutors to take a tougher approach on undocumented immigrants.

Brown said she was going to continue fighting Trujillo-Diaz's deportation and try to reopen her asylum case because of the harm she would face from drug cartels if she is deported. As of Tuesday, Trujillo-Diaz was set to be deported in a few days from an ICE detention center in Louisiana.



In a statement, ICE said Trujillo-Diaz’s case had undergone multiple reviews and various levels of the nation’s legal system, which found she had no legal basis to remain in the US.

“In 2014, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed her legal appeals and she became subject to a final order of deportation,” ICE said. “In an exercise of discretion, the agency has allowed Ms. Trujillo to remain free from custody with periodic reporting, while her immigration case was pending. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the US.”