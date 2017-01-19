Mexican Drug Lord "El Chapo" Extradited To The United States

Henry Romero / Reuters ID: 10356824

Mexican authorities on Thursday extradited drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the United States to face numerous charges.



In a statement, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said a court decided to deny Guzmán appeals and granted his extradition. The Associated Press reported that drug lord was being flown to New York.

Guzmán’s extradition had been expected for months, but it was uncertain exactly when he would be sent to the US to face drug-related crimes, including murder, assassination, and kidnapping.

New York isn’t the only state that wants him. Guzmán also faces federal charges in California, Chicago, Texas, Florida.



The drug lord gained legendary status after escaping from two Mexican prisons and was one of the world’s most wanted fugitives.

His last escape from a maximum security prison was in 2015, when he used an elaborate underground tunnel built under his cell to get out, much to the embarrassment of the Mexican government. In 2001, he fled Puente Grande prison, where he had been incarcerated since 1993.

Guzmán, who grew up poor in Sinaloa, Mexico, worked his way up Mexican criminal organizations and became known for his violent business practices. Eventually he headed the Sinaloa Cartel and was considered the most powerful drug kingpin in the world.

Guzmán was captured in a January 2016 raid led by Mexican Marines. A day after the raid, it was revealed that actor Sean Penn had traveled to Mexico to interview Guzmán for a Rolling Stone piece.

The meeting “was an essential element, because we were following [Guzmán’s] lawyer, and the lawyer took us to these people and to this meeting,” Mexican Attorney General Arely Gomez told local radio.

Mexican actor Kate del Castillo, who had corresponded with Guzmán and expressed interest in making a biopic about him, helped broker the meeting between the cartel leader and Penn.

