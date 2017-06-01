ICE Says Posters Asking Public To Report Undocumented Immigrants Are Fake

Share On more Share On more

Notices circulating in #Washington #DC are NOT from @ICEgov

Federal immigration authorities said they did not circulate or issue notices posted Thursday in the Washington, DC, area asking the public to report undocumented immigrants.



The notices, which feature the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) logo at the top, state that it is a federal offense to harbor, encourage, or help an undocumented immigrant remain in the US.

“If you see something, say something,” the poster states. “If you would like to report illegal aliens, please call Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”