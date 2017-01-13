A City Said It Would Be Closed For "Great Americans Day," Not MLK Day, And People Are Pissed

The city of Biloxi, Mississippi, on Friday posted a tweet announcing that offices would be closed Monday in observance of “Great Americans Day.” Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day. — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) ID: 10324089

And almost immediately, people took the city to task for not mentioning Martin Luther King Jr., for whom the national holiday on Monday is observed. You know who was an especially great American! Dr MLK https://t.co/sHyY4k9Lgo — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) ID: 10324095

@CityofBiloxi delete your account — Luke Beard (@LukesBeard) ID: 10324104

@CityofBiloxi Y'all spelled Martin Luther King wrong. Bless your hearts. — Rick Freeman (@RWFreeman) ID: 10324106

#AllHolidaysMatter https://t.co/sHyY4k9Lgo — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) ID: 10324101

Sorry you guys don't get the day off anymore. https://t.co/iw2ea0DKKI — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) ID: 10324103

Officials responded to the blowback hours later, noting that the city does, in fact, celebrate MLK Day and that “Great Americans Day” was designated by the state. @CityofBiloxi The city did not name this holiday In fact, Biloxi touts MLK celebrations in our city. Visit https://t.co/xmExVuHERf — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) ID: 10324110

An official list of Mississippi state holidays doesn’t include Great Americans Day, and a tweet for the holiday weekend last year made no mention of it. In 2015, the state said it would celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee, general of the Confederate Army during the American Civil War, on the same day.

Read all about it: MLK and weekend previews, council action today, talk of Amtrak, and more. https://t.co/MeAv8vlhZn — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) ID: 10324173

But on Facebook and in interviews with BuzzFeed News, Biloxi officials initially insisted that it was established by the state legislature.

“That’s the state, the state called it Great Americans Day. The city of Biloxi celebrates MLK Day,” Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines told BuzzFeed News, pointing to a parade and other events over the holiday weekend.

Vincent Creel, a spokesman for Biloxi, also stressed that the city hosts a number of MLK Day events.

“Biloxi, a city that appreciates and embraces diversity, is a longtime support and sponsor of the city’s hugely successful MLK celebration,” Creel told BuzzFeed News.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich issued a statement on the city’s account hours after the initial tweet. From Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich: "As far as I'm concerned, it's called 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.'" — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) ID: 10324395

Gines, however, would not respond to questions on why the city’s Twitter account did not mention MLK Day. He said he also couldn’t explain a previous city news release from 2010 that called MLK Day “Great Americans Day,” the official city name for the holiday, according to a city ordinance years ago.



“I wasn’t elected then,” Gines said, stressing that he didn’t understand why there would be such public uproar about the tweet.

“I mean, you’re going to have a few assholes that are going to be like that, and that’s OK,” he added. “You’re free to take it up with the state.”

Councilman Kenny Glavan, elected in 2013, said he had no idea where the term “Great Americans Day” came from and was not aware of the social media backlash the city was facing.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re celebrating Martin Luther King Day. I’ve never heard of the city calling it that,” he said of the Great Americans Day designation. What’s more, Glavan added, he’s ever heard of the state calling it that.

“My first reaction is it sounds like an error,” he said.



After reaching out to city workers, Glavan told BuzzFeed News that Biloxi had in fact passed an ordinance several years back designating the day, nationally recognized as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as “Great Americans Day.”

Glavan said, however, he did not know why city officials at the time adopted that resolution.

Creel said the origin of the holiday originated with the state of Mississippi after the federal government declared MLK Day as a national holiday. The city of Biloxi celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2004. ID: 10324387

“For whatever reason, some couldn’t bring themselves to do follow suit, and this notion of ‘Great Americans Day,’ honoring Robert E. Lee and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came about,” Creel said. “It filtered down to somehow be called Great American’s Day…in our city code of ordinances.”



“The thing that I have found most disheartening is that the city’s story on the community wide MLK Day celebration is lost in the brouhaha over Great Americans Day tweet,” Creel said.

The city lists Great Americans Day on in its ordinances, but not MLK Day. Biloxi officials voted to observe it as a holiday on Dec. 31, 1985. ID: 10324271

Glavan, who said he was born and raised in Biloxi, told BuzzFeed News that council members would consider changing the Great Americans Day designation back to MLK Day if the residents request it.

“Yeah, if the citizens think this is confusing or we need to make a change, we’d certainly discuss it or consider it in order to avoid any confusion,” Glavan said.