DREAMer Arrested Moments After Speaking Out Against Deportations At A News Conference

US authorities arrested an undocumented immigrant Wednesday moments after she spoke out about her fear of being deported at a news conference, her attorney said.

A friend was driving Daniela Vargas, 22, away from the news conference when they were pulled over by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Jackson, Mississippi.

Vargas’ attorney, Abigail Peterson, told BuzzFeed News that Vargas had filed to renew her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, which gives her protection from deportation, on Feb. 10, and so was surprised she was detained.

“I don’t know if this is immigration showing us that DACA applicants are fair game until their DACA is approved,” Peterson said. “This seems to be the message we’re getting from this, which is surprising and not what I would’ve expected.”

In a statement, Thomas Byrd a spokesperson for ICE said Vargas was arrested “during a targeted immigration enforcement action in Jackson, Mississippi.”

“ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately,” Byrd said.

About two weeks ago, ICE agents arrested Vargas’ father and brother at home, Peterson said. She was found hiding in a closet, but let go because she had a pending DACA renewal application.

DACA status allows undocumented immigrants to stay legally in the US to study and work for two years, so long as they commit no crimes.



“Then two weeks later, she’s picked up randomly after being involved in a public event,” Peterson said. “Does that mean ICE is following people? Do people always have to be looking over their shoulder, losing sleep, and afraid to go outside their homes?”



Senator Dick Durbin said it was disturbing that immigration authorities may have followed her from the press conference.

An ICE official who was not authorized to speak they had previously encountered Vargas at her home on Feb. 15 and decided not to take her into custody because she told agents she had DACA. ICE later learned that she did not have approved DACA status, the official said.

A federal immigration judge will decide whether Vargas is eligible for any type of relief, the ICE official said.

President Trump’s administration has repeatedly insisted the ICE will continue to make those living in the US illegally with criminal records a priority, even after executive order making nearly every undocumented immigrant vulnerable to deportation.

Vargas’ friend told Peterson that ICE agents said, “You know who we are, you know what we’re here for” when they pulled them over.

At the news conference, Vargas said that after the arrest of her brother and father, she was planning on moving out of the state and go to college to be a math professor.







