Border Patrol Detained A 10-Year-Old Undocumented Girl With Cerebral Palsy After Her Surgery

A ten-year-old undocumented girl with cerebral palsy was placed in deportation proceedings and sent to a Texas detention center following a surgery on Wednesday.



Rosamaria Hernandez was being transported from Laredo, Texas, to Corpus Christi early Tuesday via ambulance for gallbladder surgery when they passed through an immigration checkpoint, said her mother, Felipa Delacruz.



US Customs and Border Protection agents allowed Hernandez to go through the checkpoint with her cousin, a US citizen who was accompanying her, but followed the ambulance to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Border Patrol agents stood outside the girl’s hospital room the entire time she was there, Delacruz said.

“It never crossed my mind that they would detain her, I thought the letter we had from a social worker would be enough,” Delacruz told BuzzFeed News. "I feel so hopeless."

BuzzFeed News has previously reported that Border Patrol checkpoints make undocumented immigrants feel trapped because they can’t cross them without risking being stopped, arrested, and deported. Some immigrants avoid crucial medical care because of the checkpoints.



The family's Los Angeles-based attorney Alex Galvez said that after the hospital released Rosamaria, she was taken into custody and transferred to a San Antonio, Texas, shelter for kids for three weeks.

“What this administration wants to do is create fear in the immigrant community, they want them to know that if you’re going go get treatment there’s no safe haven,” Galvez told BuzzFeed News. “There’s no reason immigration should’ve gone to this extreme to detain an 10-year-old at a hospital.”