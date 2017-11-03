Authorities Release 10-Year-Old Girl With Cerebral Palsy That Border Patrol Detained At The Hospital

Federal authorities on Friday released a 10-year-old undocumented girl whom Border Patrol agents had detained at a Texas hospital after a surgery.

Rosa Maria Hernandez was released days after the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit demanding she be freed. The girl, who was recovering from gallbladder surgery, was released to family.

“Finally, Rosa Maria has been released to her family where she belongs. This young girl and her loved ones have been through a traumatizing ordeal,” said Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro. “The United States should not be a place where children seeking life-sustaining medical care are at risk of apprehension.”

Rosa Maria was being transported from Laredo, Texas, to Corpus Christi on Oct. 24 via ambulance when she passed through an immigration checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents allowed her with a cousin, a US citizen who was accompanying her, but followed the ambulance to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Border Patrol agents stood outside the girl’s hospital room the entire time she was there, her mother, Felipa De La Cruz, said. Once the hospital released her, Rosa Maria was taken into custody and put in immigration proceedings.

Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) took custody of her at a Texas center for minors until she was released Friday.

Rosa Maria has lived in Laredo, on the border with Mexico, since she was three months old.

The checkpoint she crossed is located miles from the border. BuzzFeed News has reported previously that Border Patrol checkpoints make undocumented immigrants feel trapped because they can’t cross them without risking being stopped, arrested, and deported. Some immigrants avoid crucial medical care because of the checkpoints.

Federal officials have said they were required to take her into custody under US anti-trafficking laws because she was not with a parent or guardian. But US Customs and Border Protection has been criticized for assigning agents to stand outside her room and then seize her as soon as she was medically cleared to go home.

The CBP lists hospitals, schools, and churches as “sensitive locations” that agents should go to only after careful consideration. The policy allows agents to enter one of those locations if national security dangers, terrorism, and public safety threats require it.

In a statement, CBP said the encounter initially took place at a checkpoint and not a hospital.