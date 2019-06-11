The Guy Doing Voiceovers On Cooking Videos Is The Secret Ingredient We Needed

This is Quentin Johnson, better known online as LePub James. He’s a 26-year-old from Albany, Georgia, who says it’s his job to “make people laugh”.
While you may not be familiar with his face, once he starts talking, you might recognise him as the voice of viral food commentary.
Johnson told BuzzFeed News how the inspiration for his voiceover evolved out of boredom and binge-watching videos on YouTube.
The self-professed foodie has acquired new fans who love his take on recipes. “Surprisingly, all of the responses have been all positive,” Johnson said. “Almost everyone wants me to drop a video every day, really every hour, but I don’t want to drown people in cooking videos and then it loses the funny.”
Johnson’s voiceovers feature him remixing videos from various outlets, including BuzzFeed’s own Tasty brand, and adding his own unique spin and commentary to the recipe.
Even award-winning director Ava DuVernay is a fan and invited Johnson to narrate her preparing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, because why not? 🤷🏾♀️
His videos, which he uploads to Instagram, have been reposted all over the internet and racking up large viewing numbers. One of his most popular clips has been viewed nearly 3.2 million times.
And his Instagram audience is just as engaged.
The people have spoken!
Think it’s fair to say that food and Johnson’s commentary is a match made in the kitchen.
