The Guy Doing Voiceovers On Cooking Videos Is The Secret Ingredient We Needed

“Every meal would be better with this brother as a guest.”

Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
This is Quentin Johnson, better known online as LePub James. He’s a 26-year-old from Albany, Georgia, who says it’s his job to “make people laugh”.

While you may not be familiar with his face, once he starts talking, you might recognise him as the voice of viral food commentary.

Johnson told BuzzFeed News how the inspiration for his voiceover evolved out of boredom and binge-watching videos on YouTube.

The self-professed foodie has acquired new fans who love his take on recipes. “Surprisingly, all of the responses have been all positive,” Johnson said. “Almost everyone wants me to drop a video every day, really every hour, but I don’t want to drown people in cooking videos and then it loses the funny.”

With an inbox full of requests, the online humorist appears to have found his calling and is committed to turning the attention into meaningful opportunities. “I plan on never stopping the cooking videos. I finally found my niche,” said Johnson. “I’ve been making viral videos since 2014 ever since Vine with over 300K followers. I didn’t capitalise then but now I’m not taking my foot off of the gas. Of course I want to be on the big screen, but if not that’s ok too. I enjoy making people laugh at the end of the day, and whatever opportunity opens up for me I will take and put in 1000% effort.”
Johnson’s voiceovers feature him remixing videos from various outlets, including BuzzFeed’s own Tasty brand, and adding his own unique spin and commentary to the recipe.

Even award-winning director Ava DuVernay is a fan and invited Johnson to narrate her preparing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, because why not? 🤷🏾‍♀️

Every meal would be better with this brother as a guest. Sir, please come to my house to narrate my making of a crunchy peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Your commentary would make it taste scrumptious. I need your support.
Every meal would be better with this brother as a guest. Sir, please come to my house to narrate my making of a crunchy peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Your commentary would make it taste scrumptious. I need your support.

Even with this major cosign, Johnson credits his authenticity as the appeal of his videos. He told BuzzFeed News: “Yes, Miss Ava did give me a shoutout and that was a blessing I still cannot believe. Even though we haven’t actually talked, her noticing me is cool enough and I think what connects me with my audience is the natural funny. I really talk an act like this in person so I don’t have to try hard to make people laugh, and I think the audience can sense that.”

His videos, which he uploads to Instagram, have been reposted all over the internet and racking up large viewing numbers. One of his most popular clips has been viewed nearly 3.2 million times.

This guy KILLIN MEEEE 😭😭😭😭
This guy KILLIN MEEEE 😭😭😭😭

AYOOOOOO SOMEONE PLEASE SIGN THIS MAN TO A COOKING TUTORIAL DEAL
AYOOOOOO SOMEONE PLEASE SIGN THIS MAN TO A COOKING TUTORIAL DEAL

And his Instagram audience is just as engaged.

The people have spoken!

Think it’s fair to say that food and Johnson’s commentary is a match made in the kitchen.

