 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Think This Snapchat Filter For A Horror Movie Is Scarier Than The Actual Movie

WARNING: Jump scare.

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Snapchat filter promoting the fifth movie in The Conjuring series is scaring people online and some are describing it as more frightening than the actual movie.

FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFF. Has anyone seen #TheNun Snapchat filter 😭😭😭 She's even on the hashtag!! Stop! I don't even scare easily, I watch horrors for comedy. Why does she get to me!!!!!
Shaz @nikralzahs

FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFF. Has anyone seen #TheNun Snapchat filter 😭😭😭 She's even on the hashtag!! Stop! I don't even scare easily, I watch horrors for comedy. Why does she get to me!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

A promotional lens for The Nun begins with a lit candle, which users blow out using their phone’s microphone before the animation escalates into a full-blown demon nun screeching at the entire screen.

Warner Brothers

Jake Mellor, a 19-year-old YouTuber from Wrexham, north Wales, went viral after he shared a clip of himself testing out the lens.

Nah nah nah, this #TheNun snapchat filter fucking made me shat myself
jake mellor @jaakemeIIor

Nah nah nah, this #TheNun snapchat filter fucking made me shat myself

Reply Retweet Favorite

He told BuzzFeed News: “I’m obsessed with The Conjuring franchise and weirdly the nun was my favourite character in Conjuring 2 and I saw the filter and thought ‘this will be cool’ and I was just expecting the nun to be in the background and not pop up and scream.”

Jake watched the horror flick last week and added: “It is the scariest filter I’ve ever used. I am so surprised at the attention it’s gotten. I wasn’t expecting it at all, it’s totally shocked me.”

Twitter
Advertisement

And the Snapchat lens seems to be having more success than a YouTube advert for the film, which was removed by the site for violating a “shocking content policy.”

People are genuinely scared.

Everyone using #TheNun Snapchat filter.. y'all give me heart attack! 😫😫
Au.Rory @Cabello_Eyebrow

Everyone using #TheNun Snapchat filter.. y'all give me heart attack! 😫😫

Reply Retweet Favorite
How on earth has #Thenun filter made it onto @Snapchat. Almost choked to death 💀
Natasha A. @NatashaAght

How on earth has #Thenun filter made it onto @Snapchat. Almost choked to death 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite
Uhm. #TheNun filter on snapchat is NOT cool😭😭
jacklyn. @jacklyn_brown

Uhm. #TheNun filter on snapchat is NOT cool😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
@ChazMS88 @jaakemeIIor
Liam 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Liamjtic

@ChazMS88 @jaakemeIIor

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people have posted their own reactions.

@jaakemeIIor Let me just go ahead and add this one to the thread😂 @reindropp1
amari j!😋😏👸🏽 @Perfectroses_

@jaakemeIIor Let me just go ahead and add this one to the thread😂 @reindropp1

Reply Retweet Favorite
@yaidiadriana @jaakemeIIor
💮 @Jsuzette21

@yaidiadriana @jaakemeIIor

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m crying rn. @Ooohthas_DEJA #TheNun Snapchat filter got me weak
Awful. TC @Tywantyboe

I’m crying rn. @Ooohthas_DEJA #TheNun Snapchat filter got me weak

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
This Snapchat filter got me #TheNunMovie #thenun
Shubh @Social_Shubh

This Snapchat filter got me #TheNunMovie #thenun

Reply Retweet Favorite
Please tell me I’m not the only one who FUCKING SHIT THEMSELVES with #thenun Snapchat filter
Rosie @rosiestoresx

Please tell me I’m not the only one who FUCKING SHIT THEMSELVES with #thenun Snapchat filter

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ok so #TheNun Snapchat filter just made me shit myself
👄T E E Z Y 👄 @TeezyPrizzle

Ok so #TheNun Snapchat filter just made me shit myself

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are people who think that the filter might be scarier than the actual film.

The reviews are out, and the verdict is in: the Snapchat filters were scarier than the movie. #TheNun
Bella B @UpperWildSide

The reviews are out, and the verdict is in: the Snapchat filters were scarier than the movie. #TheNun

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
When the #TheNun Snapchat filter was scarier than the actual movie
SUS∆NA @svargas6128

When the #TheNun Snapchat filter was scarier than the actual movie

Reply Retweet Favorite
@royballz @jaakemeIIor I feel like the Snapchat filter is scarier than half the conjuring movies...IM NOT READY FOR THIS MOVIE
〽️el @melanie_alyssa4

@royballz @jaakemeIIor I feel like the Snapchat filter is scarier than half the conjuring movies...IM NOT READY FOR THIS MOVIE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And there are people who have no interest in even giving it a try.

@BushRodQJ @jaakemeIIor Yeaaaaah. That’s a no from me...
Giselle @Mermaid_32

@BushRodQJ @jaakemeIIor Yeaaaaah. That’s a no from me...

Reply Retweet Favorite
So #TheNun has a snapchat filter. Fml. I'm staying off SC until it's gone 😂😂😂😂
MajinNae🍡🍥 @ReneeEnyart1

So #TheNun has a snapchat filter. Fml. I'm staying off SC until it's gone 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company had challenged Snapchat to create a genuinely scary experience.

“We challenged the Snap team to deliver a true scream-worthy experience in a lens featuring Valak (The Nun). The lens plays upon the intimacy of the front facing camera, having Valak haunt the user, and culminates in our signature jump-scare,” a statement said.“The experience on Snap was targeted to horror fans in over 25 countries around the world. We’re thrilled with the results — audience are loving the scare on Snap and extending the experience to other social platforms.”
Twitter

“We challenged the Snap team to deliver a true scream-worthy experience in a lens featuring Valak (The Nun). The lens plays upon the intimacy of the front facing camera, having Valak haunt the user, and culminates in our signature jump-scare,” a statement said.

“The experience on Snap was targeted to horror fans in over 25 countries around the world. We’re thrilled with the results — audience are loving the scare on Snap and extending the experience to other social platforms.”

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App