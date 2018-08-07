 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Picture Of Kim Kardashian Has Become A Meme And People Are Getting Really Creative

"Andy's coming."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

On Monday evening, Kim Kardashian West did what any supportive wife would do: She posted a picture wearing the latest trainers from Kanye West's line.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #Yeezy
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Like butter. #Butter350’s #Yeezy

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's, um, a very casual-looking picture, and one where Kim looks absolutely natural and comfortable in a khaki two-piece and some Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Butters. This is definitely how I look when I'm relaxing. People, of course, had other thoughts:

@KimKardashian A new meme is born
Danny @dannstweets

@KimKardashian A new meme is born

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pose is definitely familiar.

@KimKardashian
Pablow the blowfish @antonio_matag

@KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Kim fits right in hitting the Shoot.

@KimKardashian
light skin jesus @BlvdeBrown

@KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

She could also be mistaken for a marathon runner triumphantly crossing the finish line.

@KimKardashian
Adam Markajani✏️ @ADAMATION

@KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or maybe Kim could be taking part in a challenging game of Twister?

@KimKardashian
Fabrizio🤘 @breezy_y00

@KimKardashian

Reply Retweet Favorite

She's even been added to Donald Glover's "This Is America" video.

@KimKardashian Gone somewhere Kimothy
light skin jesus @BlvdeBrown

@KimKardashian Gone somewhere Kimothy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then there was this.

"Andy's coming!"
new acct rip @illegalegna @AngeITFC

"Andy's coming!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thank, Kim. Can't wait to see what you drop next.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
E! / Via Giphy

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App