This Newspaper's Headline Suggested Migrant Children "Sell" Sex And People Were Outraged

"Please can you rewrite this."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

A news story about migrant children being sexually exploited has sparked outrage after an initial headline claimed they were "forced to sell sex".

Hey @guardian I fixed your headline for you. Children cannot “sell sex” b/c children cannot consent. This is RAPE. Call it what it is. Do Better, media, b/c this is unacceptable. https://t.co/mibKSrfaMN https://t.co/a2Z92Pl5vl
Qasim Rashid, Esq. @MuslimIQ

The article, published in The Guardian, cited a report from the Italian branch of Save The Children (STC) which highlighted the challenges faced by minors attempting to journey into France via Italy.

The original headline read: "Migrant children forced to sell sex to make Italy-France journey, says charity."

Many people online, including the Labour MP Sarah Champion, expressed their outrage over the way the story had been framed.

CHILDREN CANNOT SELL SEX. CHILDREN CANNOT SELL LABOUR. ADULTS WHO ENGAGE IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY, WITH CHILDREN, ARE COMMITTING THE VIOLENT ACT OF RAPE/SEXUAL ASSAULT. USING THIS PHRASING MAKES YOUR PUBLICATION AN ENABLER. https://t.co/W0K6qrjbML
Small Axe @SankofaMind

Pls @guardian can you rewrite this. Children are not prostitutes, they are being coerced, sexually exploited and/or raped. @miadefaoite https://t.co/s8Sm5cEzLm
Sarah Champion @SarahChampionMP

I think, @guardian copyeditors, the headline you meant to write described these children as being raped and trafficked? As if the ‘choice’ to sell their bodies was real. https://t.co/Ap0qZZupnL
Rachel Clarke @doctor_oxford

Children don’t just decide to “prostitute themselves”. What is actually happening here is that there are men who decide to grossly sexually exploit them &amp; take full advantage of their desperate circumstances - tell it like it is pls ⁦⁦@guardian⁩ https://t.co/x7IiOpUfZJ
Ruhama @RuhamaAgency

@guardian Migrant children sold into sex slavery, you idiots. Get it right. It’s a huge &amp; serious issue. This stupid headline should not have made it through.
Lynne O'Donnell @lynnekodonnell

So the @guardian headline is now "Migrant children forced to sell sex to make Italy-France journey, says charity”. And it’s still wrong. It continues to imply some sort of agency ON THE PART OF RAPED CHILDREN. Try “Migrant children using rapist payments to escape” #rapeisrape https://t.co/QKiptxdMxa
Philip O'Connor @philipoconnor

The Guardian has since amended the headline, the subhead, and the first paragraph of the article.

A note beneath it now reads: "This article’s first paragraph, headline and subhead were amended on 29 July 2018 as the original text did not meet Guardian guidelines."

Older versions of the story appeared with different headlines.

Guardian

The most recent version of the story includes the phrase: "sexually exploited".

Guardian

BuzzFeed News has reached out to The Guardian and Save The Children for further comment.

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

