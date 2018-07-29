This Newspaper's Headline Suggested Migrant Children "Sell" Sex And People Were Outraged

Share On more Share On more

Hey @guardian I fixed your headline for you. Children cannot “sell sex” b/c children cannot consent. This is RAPE. Call it what it is. Do Better, media, b/c this is unacceptable. https://t.co/mibKSrfaMN https://t.co/a2Z92Pl5vl

A news story about migrant children being sexually exploited has sparked outrage after an initial headline claimed they were "forced to sell sex".

The article, published in The Guardian, cited a report from the Italian branch of Save The Children (STC) which highlighted the challenges faced by minors attempting to journey into France via Italy.

The original headline read: "Migrant children forced to sell sex to make Italy-France journey, says charity."