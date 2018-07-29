This Newspaper's Headline Suggested Migrant Children "Sell" Sex And People Were Outraged

A news story about migrant children being sexually exploited has sparked outrage after an initial headline claimed they were "forced to sell sex".
The article, published in The Guardian, cited a report from the Italian branch of Save The Children (STC) which highlighted the challenges faced by minors attempting to journey into France via Italy.
The original headline read: "Migrant children forced to sell sex to make Italy-France journey, says charity."
Many people online, including the Labour MP Sarah Champion, expressed their outrage over the way the story had been framed.
The Guardian has since amended the headline, the subhead, and the first paragraph of the article.
A note beneath it now reads: "This article’s first paragraph, headline and subhead were amended on 29 July 2018 as the original text did not meet Guardian guidelines."
Older versions of the story appeared with different headlines.
The most recent version of the story includes the phrase: "sexually exploited".
BuzzFeed News has reached out to The Guardian and Save The Children for further comment.
