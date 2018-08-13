People Love This Music Video With An All-Girl Pakistani Rock Band For Pushing Back Against Stereotypes

This music video is being described as "powerful" for the way in which it pushes back against gender stereotypes in the British-Pakistani community.

"Mamma’s Kitchen" by London poet and activist Hussain Manawer features an all-girl rock band who perform in the kitchen while the men in their families look on disapprovingly.

Manawer has been applauded for his powerful music video and says that the message is about rallying against a patriarchal perception of how women in the British-Pakistani community should behave.

This Friday at 10am I will be releasing my first ever debut single! Encompassing FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN THE UK A full female south-asian girl band. Time we break stereotypes, enhance the culture and open a real life conversation. I Present 'Mamma's Kitchen'. x https://t.co/EaxxYPqnek

He told BuzzFeed News: “Mamma’s Kitchen is about smashing cultural stigmas around women. It still seems to be prevalent that many women don't have a voice and are confined within the homes.”

He added: “I wrote Mamma’s Kitchen against the walls on the floor in my mum’s kitchen, when she passed away last year.



"The instruments found in the kitchen by the women act as their weapons to fight against oppression from society and toxic masculinity. The kitchen in the video represents the haven some women found solace in to survive within these environments.”